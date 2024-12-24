Osebo The Zaraman celebrated his son on social media on his birthday, sharing a photo of him on Instagram and penned a beautiful celebratory message

In his celebratory message, he wished his son well, expressed how much he loved him and prayed for the lord to protect him

In the comments section of the post-social media, users dropped birthday messages for the little boy and expressed admiration for him

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman celebrated his son’s birthday on social media with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He shared a photo of his son along with a touching message expressing his love and best wishes for him.

In the post, Osebo prayed for divine protection over his son and encouraged him to grow into a kind and respectful person. He expressed his deep affection for his child and the values he hoped to instil in him. In the post, he wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎊 my little angel, may the Lord bless and protect you always for me, may you have a good heart ❤️ like your father, may you live to respect everyone no matter their situation and always remember sharing is caring like you always say, daddy loves ❤️you so much my son."

The post received significant attention, with many Ghanaians leaving birthday wishes for the young boy in the comments section. Admirers also praised Osebo The Zaraman for his dedication as a father and expressed their admiration for the father-son bond.

Ghanaians wish Osebo's son well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ewurah_abena2 said:

"Happy birthday Little one. God bless you.❤️"

benedicta.azumah

"Happy birthday to Little Zara Fashion King 🤴 continue to grow in health and stature."

tianzmakeover said:

"Happy blessed birthday to our lil king❤️May the good Lord continue to keep you safe🙏We love you😘😘."

movfayceoff commented:

"Happy Blessed Birthday 🎂 lil Champ."

lizzyaddai said:

"Wooow I Like Your Swag, Happy Birthday Precious Prince May God Bless You Enjoy Your Day."

abena_sugar_trust said:

"Happy birthday to you King❤️❤️God bless you so much."

maximo.nyamekye2 said:

"Happy Birthday Champ Stay Blessed."

adinkrarepublic said:

"Happy birthday handsome."

dwomohemmanuel0544 commented:

"Happy birthday to the little man."

Black Sherif interracts with his sister

Black Sherif, one of Ghana's popular musicians, stirred reactions on social media after he interacted with his little sister and discussed her chores and errands at home.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young girl said she did not want to be sent on errands by their mother because her brother was a superstar, expressing her disdain for being sent on mundane errands.

Her comments has triggered reaction from social media users who shared their opinion on the video and the comments the little girl passed with some finding it funny while others used it as motivation.

