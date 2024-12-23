DWP Dance Academy's Lisa Quama has announced her new talent development partnership with Abigail Dromo

The DWP star said she was elated to mentor the talented youngster who recently emerged as a finalist at Britain's Got Talent

The new partnership has hiked up concerns about the youngster's relationship with her former mentor, Afronita

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama from the DWP Academy has announced her new partnership with Britain's Got Talent finalist Abigail Dromo.

Lisa Quama says she is thrilled to become Abigail Dromo's new mentor. Source: LisaQuama, AbigailDromo.

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama said she was elated to embark on the new journey with the talented little girl who rose to fame after her stints with Talented Kidz and Britain's Got Talent.

The youngster entered the Britain Got Talent competition with Afronita as her partner. Several rumours about their fallout surfaced online after the competition.

Before Lisa Quama's announcement, neither Afronita nor Abigail had addressed rumours about their rift.

Scores of fans who continue to root for Abigail Dromo couldn't hide their excitement about Lisa's decision. Speaking about the partnership, Lisa Quama said

"I am more than thrilled to start this mentoring journey with a wonderful talened little girl and excited for all the learning and growth we’ll experience together. Here’s to new adventures and making a difference!"

Lisa Quama's colleagues, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer her on.

Fans react to Lisa's announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lisa Quama and Abigail Dromo's partnership.

saraphina_3 said:

"Congratulations, may God perfect this journey you both are about to begin🙌💚"

ma.kayla8711 wrote:

"Aww beautiful I see my girl Abigail you should do more videos like this with her❤️❤️❤️🔥"

ekua.sh remarked:

"God richly bless you my dear looking forward to seeing you grow together 😍😍"

comfortbelindat noted:

"These are the things we love to see😍😍 Keep being an inspiration in so many lives Lisa. Much love 😍."

Lisa Quama turns 22

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama celebrated her 22nd birthday on November 18 with random street people in Accra.

In a video shared online, the DWP star was spotted distributing hot meals with her colleagues including Chamionrolie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh