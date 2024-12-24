Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata's annual music experience in Takoradi returned after a two-year hiatus

This year's edition, which moved to an all-new venue in Takoradi with over 20 performances, reportedly attracted 40k fans

The musician has opened up on the highly successful music concert

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On December 21, thousands of fans thronged the Taadi Sports Club Park for this year's edition of Made in Taadi concert.

In a statement released after the concert, the organisers established that 40k attendees were at the event.

Kofi Kinaata enjoying praise from fans after a successful Made in Taadi concert this year. Source: Instagram/Kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

The concert returned after a two-year hiatus. Several activities, including a seminar focused on bridging the gap - from dreams to reality, preceded the mega concert.

Performances started from 7:00 PM, platformng the best of emerging artists from Takoradi and beyond.

Up until 7:00 am the next day, the teeming crowd was still hyped, enjoying performances from exciting talents like Beeztrap KOTM and surprise performances from Kwaw Kese and Fameye.

As the show's headliner, Kofi Kinaata unpacked a slew of his classics and thrilled the audience with his debut EP, Kofi o Kofi.

On social media, Kofi Kinaata reflected on the concert's high-striding success, saying,

"A massive THANK YOU 🙏🏾 to Western Region! To my incredible fans and all the amazing artistes who came through to support.. Together, we created an unforgettable experience! Unmatched energy from 7PM all the way to 7AM. 💃🏾🕺🏾🔥 #MadeInTaadiConcert - The Comeback was just 🔥🔥."

Ghanaians react to Kinaata's success

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kofi Kinaata's Made in Taadi concert this year.

amah_goldd said:

"Kofi darling, how are we able to buy to private jet, when u keep donating free shows??😂😂 God bless your good heart tho🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️."

@OneRealSly wrote:

"Donzy said we have started 24 hours economy shows here 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥. Thank you 😊 so much Kofi. We need the same place God willing Next Year."

@BroLeakages101 remarked:

"I wasnt at the "Made In Tadi" this year,i mean the just ended one. I watched it live on Kinaata's page on FB chaleeeee The influence of Kofi Kinaata is underrated. In my books, he’s the biggest music brand the Western Region has ever produced."

@AndrewEshun4 added:

"The best show ever to happen in western region. Kofi if u like make am paid show we go still show up."

Davido joins Stonebwoy on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nigerian superstar had joined Stonebwoy at this year's edition of the Bhim Festival.

The BET winner thrilled the music lovers with his incredible stagecraft as he performed most of his hit songs at the sold-out concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh