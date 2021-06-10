- Mental health advocate, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has received medical care for her condition

- She recently had a manic episode and mentioned the names of the men she claimed she has slept with in the past

- Abena Korkor subsequently admitted that she had a relapse and apologised to the personalities she mentioned in a clip

- In a new post, she indicated that she has been prescribed new doses to treat her bipolar condition

Mental health advocate, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has received medication following her recent relapse, which saw her name the men she has laid in a clip.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, Abena Korkor, a bipolar patient, said: ''Whatever it is, we overcome! I pray for alternative therapies instead of all increasing doses. You get like only two hours of strength in a day.''

''Until then, we stay strong!'' she added.

Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression), according to mayoclinic.org.

Episodes of mood swings may occur rarely or multiple times a year as in the case of Abena Korkor.

However, a patient suffering from bipolar disorder can manage her or his mood swings and other symptoms by following a treatment plan although the mental disorder is a lifelong condition.

Background

On Friday, June 4, Abena Korkor took to social media to update her infamous list of men she has slept with and spoke about other issues that had been bothering her.

The popular Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah of the Nkonkonsa blog, the Joy FM presenter, Lexis Bill, the former Starr FM presenter, KOD, and Sammi Awuku were among the names she mentioned.

She had also alleged that the Joy FM/TV presenter, Kojo Yankson, was sleeping with the actress Lydia Forson while he was dating GHOne TV's Nana Aba Anamoah at the same time.

In a subsequent video, however, Abena Korkor admitted that she had a manic episode and apologised, but noted that people focused on the list of men she claimed she has slept with instead of the other important issues she highlighted.

Meanwhile, aside from Eugene Osafo-Nkansah who has responded to Abena Korkor's claims, the other personalities she mentioned in the clip are yet to react to her claims.

