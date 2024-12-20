Actor Kyekyeku has joined other Kumawood stars to visit the family home of his late colleague, C Confion

Arriving at the house, Kyekyeku could hold his emotions as he broke down in uncontrollable tears

A video of the actor's visit which surfaced on social media sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Kumawood actor and skit maker Kyekyeku, born Bismark Ofori, was overcome with emotion as he visited the family of his late colleague C Confion.

C Confion, known in private life as Bright Owusu, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where he was on admission.

Actor Kyekyeku weeps after visiting late coleague, C Confion, family home. Photo source: @officialkyekyeku, @zionfelixdotcom, @official_c_confion

Kyekyeku, a member of Ras Nene's crew like C Confion, took to social media to share videos in tribute to his late colleague. His tribute sparked a barrage of criticisms from social media who felt Kyekyeku had neglected C Confion during his illness.

Notwithstanding the criticisms, Kyekyeku joined Ras Nene, Vivian Jill, and other Kumawood stars to visit Confion's family home, and it was an overwhelming moment for him.

In a video posted by Zionfelix, the comic actor is seen in the company of another colleague, 39 Forty. Just after taking their seats, the two broke down into tears.

Kyekyeku placed his bent head on the shoulder of 39 Forty as he wept uncontrollably.

Watch the video below:

Kyekyeku's tears at Confion's home sparks reactions

The video of Kyekyeku weeping at C Confion's family has garnered mixed reactions. While many found it sad and consoled him, a few still saw it as 'fake love'.

ohemaaafrakomaa said:

"My condolences to the team and his family. Where is his best Awuraa Ama? RIPP superstar."

nimasfinest said:

"Crocodile tears fuo."

tmm20_24 said:

"Tomorrow is never promised indeed😅."

wan_lee_4lyf said:

"Hmm, the way these guys were 🥺😭😭."

Ras Nene reacts to C Confion's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku's mentor Ras Nene had also paid tribute to C Confion.

In social media posts, Dr Likee shared old photos and videos of the deceased with touching captions.

His post led many people online to share heartwarming messages while pleading with Ras Nene to be strong.

