A strong Kumawood delegation has visited the family of the late actor C Confion to commiserate with them on their loss

A video making the rounds show the likes of Ras Nene, Wayoosi, Vivian Jill, and others in emotional moods at C Confion's family home

The late actor, one of Ras Nene's protégés, passed away at KATH on Friday, December 20, 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

There was a sombre atmosphere as some Kumawood stars visited the family of late actor Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion.

C Confion, one of the protégés of Kumawood stalwart Akwasi Antwi, a.k.a. Ras Nene or Dr Likee, passed away on Friday, December 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi. He had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Kumawood stars Ras Nene, Wayoosi, Vivian Jill, and others visit the late C Confion's family. Photo source: YA Media+, @official_c_confion

Source: Instagram

Following the news of C Confion's passing, a group of actors led by his mentor, Ras Nene, visited the family house to mourn with them. The group included actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, actors Joseph Osei, a.k.a. Wayoosi, Oboy Siki, and Nana Yeboah, among others

Their visit turned out to be a sad one as many of the actors, overcome by emotions, were seen shedding tears

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Facebook, Vivian Jill was seen on her feet addressing the family on the mission of their visit. After making her statements, she broke down in tears.

Ras Nene and Wayoosi looked pensive, sitting close to Vivian Jill's right. Most of those present had their heads bent or their palms covering their faces.

After the disclosure of their mission, the family's spokesperson welcomed the group, introduced the family members present, and assured them of any arrangements for the funeral they would make.

Watch the video below:

Zionfelix also shared a video of the Kumawood stars' visit.

Kyekyeku's C Confion tribute sparks criticism

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor Kyekyeku had reacted to the news of the passing of C Confion.

In a series of social media posts, he shared videos of skits featuring C Confion with captions that suggested he was in mourning.

However, Kyekyeku's tribute to his colleague triggered criticism from some social media users who felt he did not support the deceased while alive.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh