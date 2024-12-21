Manchester City's free fall from grace continued unabatedly as the Citizens slumped to a narrow defeat against Aston Villa

The defeat at Villa Park marked City's ninth loss in their last 12 games across all competitions

Meanwhile, the harrowing loss and City's poor streak left Pep Guardiola emotional as he grappled with his side's new low

Manchester City’s alarming slump continued with a dispiriting 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday, December 21.

The loss marked City’s third consecutive setback across all competitions and their ninth defeat in the last 12 outings, raising serious questions about the defending champions’ form.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won a single game in their last 12 matches across all competitions. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Aston Villa compounds Man City's woes

Villa wasted no time asserting their dominance.

Within the opening minute, Colombian forward Jhon Duran forced Stefan Ortega into an impressive save, signalling the home side’s intent.

Moments later, the German goalkeeper produced heroics again, clawing a Pau Torres header off the line, a fraction away from crossing it.

The home side's relentless pressure eventually paid off. Morgan Rogers dished out a pass to Duran to break the deadlock, per 90Min.

Despite enjoying significant possession, Manchester City’s attacks lacked imagination and precision.

Villa remained patient, and their discipline was rewarded when Rogers weaved through City’s midfield with remarkable ease to double the advantage.

Foden's strike not enough

Phil Foden provided a glimmer of hope in stoppage time, slotting home after a brief spell of pressure.

However, the late strike was merely a consolation, as Villa held firm to secure a well-deserved victory, Goal reports.

This latest loss saw City drop to sixth in the Premier League standings, nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who hold two games in hand.

Guardiola's side is now chasing not only their rivals but also their own identity as their once-dominant aura continues to wane.

Guardiola almost in tears after Villa loss

After the final whistle, Pep Guardiola’s emotions were laid bare.

Cameras captured the usually composed manager walking down the pitch, his head bowed and eyes glistening with near tears.

Social media was abuzz with clips of the 53-year-old Spaniard appearing visibly shaken, reflecting the depth of his frustration and concern.

This rare display of vulnerability from Guardiola underscores the mounting pressure on a team that, while renowned for its tactical brilliance, is now struggling to rediscover its groove.

Guardiola addresses his future at Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola has addressed his future just two months after penning a new contract.

Since taking charge in 2016, the Spaniard has led the club to six Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

However, he is currently enduring his toughest spell at the helm, with City having won only one game in their last 12.

