A court in Accra has cautioned Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, over their son's accident

The duo have been instructed to sign a bond promising to be responsible parents to their teen son

The 16-year-old son has also been sentenced to six months at a Senior Correctional Center by the court

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been dealt a big blow in the wake of the verdict delivered by the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra over their son's involvement in an accident which claimed two lives at East Legon.

Ama Brago, the court correspondent for Angel FM, disclosed in a video on the YouTube page of Court Nkomo that the Presiding Judge told the Ghanaian preacher and his wife that their roles as parents to their sixteen-year-old son were questionable.

In this vein, the duo have been asked to sign a bond promising to be responsible parents to their young son.

"This is a disgrace. Today, the court is compelling you and your wife to sign a bond to be responsible parents to your son," Ama Brago stated.

They were also fined GH¢6,000 each for their son's involvement in the East Legon crash.

The court also instructed Salifu Amoako's son to sign a bond for good behaviour and not to drive until he is 18.

The teenager has also been sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Center.

Ghanaians unhappy over court's ruling on Amoakos

Ghanaians who reacted to the sentence handed out to Salifu Amoako's son have shared their varied opinions on it.

@Cnelgh replied to a post by GHOne TV

"Injustice can be painful oo. This family looks helpless. No one to help or fight for them Oh God."

@amkwamz added:

"That boy, err, if you know him personally, then six months at the senior correctional centre is not enough!"

@scorpioLad_69 stated:

"The possibility of him spending the majority of the 6 months out of the recreational centre is very high."

East Legon victim Maame Dwomoh buried

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the victims of the East Legon accident, Maame Dwomoh, had been laid to rest.

The 12-year-old was one of two teenage girls who died in the aftermath of an accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son.

Ghanaians who reacted to the painful exit of the two sympathised with the family.

