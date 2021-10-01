This week has been a bitter-sweet experience in the media following reports of the passing of two of Ghana's veteran entertainers but the pain was subsided by some celeb activity.

Not a lot of activity was recorded within the week but your authoritative YEN.com.gh brings you the stories that made headlines this week.

1. Ghanaian veteran entertainers Nana Ampadu and King Aboagye Brenya pass away

This week took a rather sad note following news of the death of some veterans in the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu sadly passed away following months of ill health. The Obra hitmaker was 76 years old.

Just days after this heavy blow, the entertainment industry was hit by another tragedy when news broke that veteran actor, King Aboagye Brenya had also died.

The veteran actor was also battling with illness and sadly gave up the ghost on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

2. Female celebs Delay and Akua GMB show off their plush homes

The week was characterised with some glamour and show of wealth muscle after TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay, gave her fans a sneak peek of her home. She was spending some time with OKyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica.

As if this was not enough, former Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoaokowaa Mensah popularly known as Akua GMB also showed off her plush bedroom.

3. GHC 1 and GHC2 cedi notes to be phased out; Ghanaians react

Ghana's central bank, Bank of Ghana, announced that the GHC 1 and GHC2 cedi notes would soon be taken out of the system to be replaced by coins of the same denomination.

Many Ghanaians aired their views on the matter when YEN.com.gh hit the streets to get reactions.

4. Moesha bounces back; promises to work for God despite being poor now

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Babinoti Boduong, has spoken following her long silence.

She was heard saying in a phone conversation with Ayisha Modi that she was currently poor but was prepared to work as an evangelist.

5. Nana Aba Anamoah recounts how unemployed man she helped 'disgraced' her

Award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah ha shared a screenshot of a complaint she received from someone after helping an unemployed man secure a job.

Taking to her Facebook page, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a message which narrated how a young man stole from his employer.

Source: Yen.com.gh