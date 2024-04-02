A young man was delighted he got the opportunity to trim the hair of Cristiano Ronaldo's first son

The 13-year-old was very receptive and even laughed with the Ghanaian barber before the haircut

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the young barber on the strides he is making in his field

A young Ghanaian man, who makes a living as a barber in Saudi Arabia, has taken to TikTok to celebrate after trimming the hair of Cristiano Ronaldo's first son.

Popularly known as Legacy the Barber, the young man posted a video showing the moment he entered the house of the Al Nassr FC player, after which he exchanged pleasantries with the 13-year-old and got straight to business.

Ghanaian barber rejoices after trimming Cristiano Ronaldo Junior's hair Photo credit: @kel.legacy/TikTok

Ronaldo Junior was receptive as he smiled and praised the Ghanaian barber, even labelling him as the best barber.

He later got the chance to take pictures with Ronaldo Junior and revealed that was the first time he was trimming the boy's hair.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 70 comments.

Netizens commend the young man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video praised the young man for the strides he is making in his field.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

he's humble

ODEHYIE DƏ BARBER stated:

Legacy the barber, my man congrats, i finally watch cr7jnr. Wish you much best.

Jaguar Palmar commented:

My school dad. Wish you the best bro ! Ahisco legend

Amelia lora indicated:

One question is his hair really fluffy

Silver replied:

where is the barber from

ODEHYIE 1 added:

God has really shot you brother... wish you much of best.

Ralco king added:

And now says that Cr7 junior has the best hairline

Man celebrates Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian barber has been praised by many for crediting former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan for his success in life.

This comes as he posted an old video where he was spotted trimming the hair of the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker.

He confessed that the video changed his life as it opened doors for him and helped him move from a housekeeper to the chief executive of a business.

