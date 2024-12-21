Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah aimed a subtle criticism in the direction of GFA president Kurt Okraku and Black Stars trainer Otto Addo

Appiah believes that any manager who allows interference from officials cannot be rated as a 'good' coach

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old has dismissed calls for his immediate return as Black Stars coach after guiding Sudan to AFCON 2025

James Kwesi Appiah, the current head coach of Sudan’s national football team, has voiced his disapproval of external interference in player selection.

In a thinly veiled critique, he appeared to call out Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku and Black Stars coach Otto Addo, emphasising that decisions on squad composition should remain solely within the coach's jurisdiction.

The issue of interference

Appiah, a former Ghana captain and two-time Black Stars head coach, shared his thoughts in an interview, expressing frustration over reports of meddling by GFA officials.

The controversy has persisted since Okraku’s tenure began, with accusations of non-technical individuals influencing key decisions.

One notable instance of this came from former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabena Akonnor, who, per Ghanasoccernet, alleged that GFA officials imposed players on him during his time in charge.

These claims have fuelled ongoing debates about the autonomy of coaches and the professionalism of Ghana’s football administration.

Appiah subtly shades GFA boss, Otto Addo

Drawing from his extensive experience, Appiah was unequivocal in his condemnation of such practices.

He argued that allowing interference undermines the coach's credibility and authority.

"If you are a coach and let someone who says he is a club chairman, an agent, or president of the country tell you which players to select, then you are not a good coach," Appiah stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

For Appiah, respect is paramount in his professional relationships. He added,

"Even if you are the president, I will not have any respect for you again. If things go wrong, it is the name of the coach that they will mention."

Interference: A persistent challenge in Ghana football

The tension between technical teams and administrative bodies has long plagued Ghanaian football.

Appiah’s remarks highlight a broader issue within the sport, where administrative overreach often disrupts the delicate balance necessary for success on the pitch.

Kwesi Appiah declines Black Stars return

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Appiah had declined an immediate return as head coach of the Black Stars.

Despite calls for his reinstatement following Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON, the seasoned coach remains committed to his current role in Sudan.

