Living in extreme poverty, Sussana Akua Boahemaa, a visually impaired widow, has been struggling to fend for herself after she lost her sight some years ago.

Boahemaa, 80, lives alone in a dilapidated mudhouse in a community in the Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.

The feeble aged woman lost her husband three decades ago, leaving her with seven children to cater for.

But five of her kids died five years after her husband's demise and the surviving two abandoned her after she lost her sight.

Boahemaa who has been living alone for the past five years survives on the benevolence of donors, but the kind gesture has not been extended to her ramshackle mudhouse which leaks profusely anytime it rains.

Speaking in an interview with TV3's Ibrahim Abubakar, Boahemaa decried that she has no help.

''I don't have a helper. I'm very sad today. I don't have anyone besides myself. This morning, if someone decides to be kind and gives GHc1 to buy kenkey, I may not eat again if God doesn't intervene,'' says Boahemaa, almost in tears.

The octogenarian is sometimes compelled to sleep on a bench in her room when it rains due to the bad leakage in the roof of her mudhouse, she said.

Boahemaa appealed for help from the government to build a single room on her plot of land to enable her to sleep in a decent house "before she dies.''

Watch her video below:

