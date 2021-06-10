- Kwaku Bonsam has said that TB Joshua attacked him in the spiritual realm

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has claimed that he was in a spiritual battle with late Nigerian preacher, T.B Joshua and now the latter is no more.

While speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the traditionalist, Kwaku Bonsam indicated that he was in a spiritual contest with the prophet.

According to him, only one person was going to be victorious in such a battle with the other losing woefully.

TB Joshua attacked me; now he is no more - Kwaku Bonsam declares victory in 'battle' (video)

Kwaku Bonsam went on to claim that TB Joshua attacked him in the spiritual realm and also said many prayers against him but he also hit back and came out victorious.

The well-known spiritualist alleged that late TB Joshua was partly to blame for the demise of late Ghana president, John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

He also recounted how he allegedly went to the Vatican to report late TB Joshua to the Pope over his claims of machinations and deceit.

"TB Joshua was attacking me spiritually. He said that he want to finish me, he want me to die" Kwaku Bonsam was heard saying in the video.

The death of TB Joshua was reported on Sunday, June 6, 2021, after the man of God completed a programme in his church.

News of the preacher's passing sent shock waves down the spine of the body of Christ worldwide as tributes started pouring in.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations confirmed the passing of TB Joshua on their official Twitter page.

Source: Yen.com.gh