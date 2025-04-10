Players of Olympique Lyon paid an emotional tribute to injured Ghana star and teammate Ernest Nuamah

The touching gesture occurred during Lyon's Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday, April 10

He suffered the season-ending injury during his side's French Ligue 1 clash with LOSC Lille on Saturday

A wave of emotion swept through the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday night, as Olympique Lyon paid a heartfelt tribute to their sidelined Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah.

The heartfelt occasion occurred during their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash against Manchester United.

Injured Ghana star Ernest Nuamah was honoured by his Olympique Lyon teammates. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @Ligue1_ENG/X.

Ernest Nuamah's heartbreaking injury

Just days earlier, the 21-year-old winger endured a devastating blow, picking up a season-ending injury during Lyon’s Ligue 1 fixture against LOSC Lille on April 5, 2025.

Only seven minutes into the contest, Nuamah collapsed awkwardly, later confirmed to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear—an injury that not only ends his current campaign but also halts the momentum he had rediscovered after a challenging start to the season.

Nuamah’s recent resurgence had injected fresh pace, flair, and vertical movement into Lyon’s attacking setup.

His ability to stretch defences and create overloads on the flanks had become vital to the team’s offensive transitions, making his absence even more painful for both staff and squad.

Lyon players pay tribute to injured Nuamah

That void, however, did not go unacknowledged.

In a moment that transcended the action on the field, Lyon players honoured their injured teammate shortly after Thiago Almada opened the scoring.

As the stadium erupted in celebration, Senegalese centre-back Moussa Niakhate led a powerful gesture—grabbing Nuamah’s No. 37 jersey from the bench and holding it aloft toward the raucous home crowd.

One by one, his teammates joined in, forming a unified circle of support as they collectively raised the shirt in salute.

It wasn’t just a symbolic act; it was a reminder that even in absence, Nuamah’s presence continues to inspire.

Fans react to Lyon's gesture

Supporters didn’t hesitate to amplify the moment online, flooding social media with reactions that mirrored the emotional weight of the tribute.

@SleekMetaX wrote:

"Beautiful gesture from Niakhaté 🙏 football’s more than a game sometimes Nuamah’s spirit clearly still on that pitch with them."

@Xnrszn added:

"That was awesome."

What happened after the Nuamah tribute?

For Lyon, the night was about more than the scoreline—it was a statement of solidarity, a show of unity, and a display of the emotional bonds that make football more than just tactics and goals.

Unfortunately the occasion did not end in victory as Almada's goal was equalised by Lenny Yoro in first half stoppage time before Joshua Zirkzee turned the tide in favour of United.

But per the BBC, Ryan Cherki stepped up to level the score deep in the second half to leave the tie evely poised ahead of next week's second leg in Old Trafford.

Lyon freezes Nuamah's EPL move

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Nuamah's move to Premier League outfit Everton has been halted by Lyon.

Nuamah was expected to join Everton in the January transfer window after talks with the Merseyside club.

