20 best long beard styles to elevate your look with confidence

A long beard is more than just facial hair; it's a bold style statement. Whether you want to channel a modern logger or a refined gentleman, the perfect long beard can enhance your personality, define your face, and boost your confidence. Explore the best long beard styles for your next look.

Long beards with a handlebar mustache, long grey beards, and Verdi beards are some of the best long beard styles. Photo: @therealbeardmonsters, @b_for_beards on Instagram (modified by author)

Best long beard styles

A well-groomed long beard can transform your look, adding refinement, a creative edge, or a rugged charm. From modern fades to timeless classics, there's a style to suit every face shape and personal aesthetic. Here are the best long beard styles that will confidently elevate your look.

1. The classic full beard

The full beard covers the jawline, cheekbones, chin, and upper lips. Photo: @stefan_he.beardman, @beard4every1 on Instagram (modified by author)

The full beard is timeless and traditional, covering the cheekbones, jawline, chin, and upper lip. It is best suited for men with thick facial hair and an oval or square face. Regular upkeep is essential to keep it looking neat, not wild.

2. Faded long beard

Faded beards have a smooth transition from the hairline to the jawline. Photo: @beardtold, @beardblew on Instagram (modified by author)

Faded long beard styles are modern and stylish, ideal for people who prefer a smooth transition from the hairline to the jawline. The fade adds contrast and sharpness, making it appropriate for professional settings. Pair this look with a skin fade haircut for a cohesive appearance.

3. Viking beard

Viking beards are long and thick. Photo: @beard_lovers_01, @proud_to_beard on Instagram (modified by author)

Inspired by Norse warriors, the Viking beard is long, thick, and often braided for added flair. It emanates masculinity and strength, making it ideal for men with thick facial hair. It is also one of the best long beard styles for bald guys.

4. Long goatee style

The long goatee style elongates the chin. Photo: @thebritishbeardclub, @hai.le.tink on Instagram (modified by author)

Long goatee styles are ideal for elongating the chin and adding definition to the face. This style entails keeping the moustache and chin hair long and trimming the cheeks. It looks fantastic in round and square face shapes.

5. Boxed long beard

Boxed beard has a well-defined neckline and cheeklines. Photo: @beard_and_ai

A boxed long beard has a defined neckline and cheek lines, producing a sharp, professional image. It's perfect for professional settings or formal events. It is often regarded as one of the best professional long beard styles and complements almost all face shapes.

6. Yeard (Year-long beard)

A yeard results from one year of untrimmed beard growth, providing a majestic appearance. Conditioning, combing, and cleaning the neckline are all part of the maintenance process. This long beard style is great for men who want to commit entirely to a bearded life.

7. Long beard with a handlebar moustache

A long beard with a handlebar moustache exudes a rugged look. Photo: @proud_to_beard, @beardtold on Instagram (modified by author)

This vintage-inspired style combines a long beard with a curled handlebar moustache. It adds a touch of masculinity and flair to your rugged look. The style is excellent for showcasing creativity and individuality.

8. Tapered long beard

Tapered beard offers a perfect blend of rugged and refined. Photo: @tre.dabarber, @tommygunsaus on Instagram (modified by author)

This beard style features a gradual taper from the chin to the cheeks, resulting in a streamlined look. It provides a perfect blend of refined and rugged. Tapering makes the beard more manageable to handle and keeps it looking neat.

9. Braided beard

Braiding your long beards keep them neat. Photo: @the_full_haggis, @icanplaybassme on Instagram (modified by author)

Add personality to your lengthy beard by adding one or more braids. Braiding not only looks fantastic, but it also keeps your beard manageable and neat. It's a great choice for festivals or everyday wear if you want to stand out.

10. Long grey beard

Long grey beard styles give off charisma and a mature aesthetic. Photo: @carlthebeardedman, @beard4every1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Long grey beard styles exude maturity, wisdom, and charisma. Embrace your natural colour and allow the silver to shine with proper care and conditioning. This style pairs well with a sharp suit or an exquisite outfit.

11. Forked beard

The forked beard splits in two at the chin, creating a distinct and striking visual impression. Maintaining symmetry needs careful brushing. This long beard style suits people with thick, straight beard hair.

12. Ducktail beard

A ducktail beard elongates the face. Photo: @jocelyn_the_stylist

The ducktail beard is shaped like a duck's tail. It's a fashionable choice that elongates the face. It is popular among celebrities and frequently featured on magazine covers and red carpets.

13. Classic long beard with moustache

This look is simple but timeless. Photo: @b_for_beards, @beardloyal on Instagram (modified by author)

Sometimes simplicity is key—this timeless look combines a long beard and a full moustache with minimal styling. It's a low-maintenance alternative that still makes you stand out. You can keep it neat or let it grow more ruggedly.

14. Garibaldi beard

The Garibaldi has a broad, rounded beard with a full mustache. Photo: @montanamanimal, @beardchampsusa on Instagram (modified by author)

The Garibaldi exudes strength and masculinity with its wide, rounded beard and full moustache. It's great for men who want a natural yet bold appearance. It works well with medium-length hair or a clean-shaven head.

15. Verdi beard

The Verdi has a rounded bottom and groomed moustache. Photo: @ptmcfrostybehr

The Verdi, named after the Italian composer, features a long beard, a rounded bottom, and a prominent, groomed moustache. It's ideal for individuals who want a creative but neat beard. This is one of the best long beard styles, perfect for weddings, formal occasions, and fashionable everyday wear.

16. Long chin curtain

This beard style follows the jawline and chin, connecting with sideburns while avoiding a moustache. It's a unique but striking style that highlights the lower half of the face. This look is suitable for various hair types.

17. Long beard with a clean-shaven head

A long beard with a clean-shaven head complements bald guys. Photo: @b_for_beards on Instagram (modified by author)

Pairing a bald head with a long beard creates a powerful, manly silhouette. It's one of the most popular long beard styles for bald guys, as seen in actors and athletes. This combination highlights your beard and jawline like no other.

18. Anchor beard with a long chin

Anchor beard with a long chin flatters oval face shapes. Photo: @darthjessifer on Instagram (modified by author)

For a twist on the classic, combine the sleekness of the anchor beard with a lengthier chin section. A longer chin brings the eye downward, flattering round and oval face shapes. It also exudes class and edginess.

19. Pointed beard

Pointed beards have a subtle V-shape. Photo: @hairbybritanyb, @b_for_beards on Instagram (modified by author)

The pointed, long beard is cut into a subtle V-shape, lengthening the face. It's one of the best long beard styles for bald men, since it balances the absence of hair on top with structure underneath. This style is suitable for both round and square face shapes.

20. Bandholz beard

Bandholz beard has unrestricted growth on the cheeks, jaw, and chin. Photo: @marcodamoda, @fearlessformen on Instagram (modified by author)

Eric Bandholz, the Beardbrand founder, popularised this style. It promotes unrestricted growth on the jaw, cheeks, and chin, resulting in a naturally full look. The style works best for those wanting a casual, bold beard style.

How do I make my long beard look neat and stylish?

To keep your long beard looking neat and stylish, trim it regularly, comb it daily, and use beard oil. Consider faded, long beard styles for extra polish. Remember to define your cheeks and neckline for a cleaner appearance.

What is the best long beard for my face shape?

Your face shape determines the best long beard style—rounded faces benefit from pointed or ducktail designs, whereas square faces suit fuller, rounded beards such as the Garibaldi. Oval face shapes can pull off almost any style. Use your beard to create balance and structure in your features.

How do I prevent my beards from looking messy?

Use beard oil or balm to moisturise and shape your beard. Regular trimming and brushing help maintain its structure and prevent tangling. Opt for a style like the tapered or boxed beard to keep it neat as it grows.

Which celebrities have the best long beard styles?

Celebrities like Jason Momoa and Ricki Hall are famous for their signature long beard styles. Their beards range from rough and wild to meticulously groomed. They demonstrate that a long beard can be red carpet-ready with proper care.

No matter which long beard style you choose, remember it's more than just the hair. It is about making a statement. Grow it boldly, wear it proudly, and let your beard reflect your personality.

