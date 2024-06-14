Viral media personality Ship Dealer has returned from his multi-day assignment sponsored by the French embassy in Ghana

The media personality went back to his station for the first time after the trip with endless stories and experiences to share

A video of him finally proving why he is an offspring of the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, has popped up online

Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer, also known as Oliver Khan, has opened up about his experiences gathered from his recent trip to France.

The media personality embarked on the trip with his on-air partner, Bright Kankam Boadu, for what was deemed to be a French Embassy-sponsored assignment.

His highly anticipated return to work as part of Pure FM's sports show panel has caused a stir online.

Ship dealer finally justifies his relationship

Ship Dealer is well known for his hilarious bull-throwing statements on the radio.

The radio personality who claimed to be a direct child of the late Queen Elizabeth has finally submitted proof.

He shared a video of himself standing close to an effigy of the Queen as proof of his direct affiliation to the British throne.

The hilarious moment cracked the ribs of numerous fans, who took to social media to hail him.

Ghanaians react to Ship Dealer's tour in France

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Ship Dealer's trip to France.

@wontumii said:

Kankam die be that . De3 3wom nie

@streets_fav1 commented:

E b editing

@N33Sei noted:

U want him to come and beat u? Wope woho asem oooo

@SaddickAdams added:

In other news, France has agreed to cancel all Ghana’s debt in exchange that the Ship Dealer will go and live in Paris as a monarch since his mother Queen to Queen Lizbeth is dead Prince Khan says he’s considering the offer

Ship Dealer sleeps on bench

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan had cracked ribs online after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.

The TikTok video showed Oliver Khan snoring away on a wooden bench in what appeared to be a roadside. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers while he napped.

