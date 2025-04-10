On April 4, 2025, news about the sudden passing of German-based NDC blogger, Adwenpahene, broke

The news left many of his friends and loved ones broken, with many asking what happened to their favourite blogger

Days after, the details of what happened to the renowned NDC fanatic have surfaced on social media

Ghanaians were hit by a piece of devastating news on Friday, April 4, 2025, following the sad passing of Evan Amakwah, an NDC blogger based in Germany.

His friends and loved ones doubted the young man's passing even days after the news broke on social media.

Adwenpahene passes away after falling ill. Image source: Adwenpahene TV

Sadly, the news was confirmed by his sister and an uncle, who addressed various concerns on TikTok.

Following his demise, a video of Ghanaian vlogger, Ohenebamedia, explaining what happened to the young man has surfaced.

According to the video, Adwenpahene passed away after falling ill. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure six years ago and given medicine to take.

However, Adwenpahene stopped taking the medicine after some years, giving various excuses, including a claim that it would make him impotent.

Unfortunately, he suffered a severe complication from high blood pressure and passed away on the fateful Friday.

Watch the video of Ohenebamedia narrating what happened to Adwenepahene:

Adwenpahene's family denies hearing from Ibrahim Mahama. Image source: Adwenpahene, Ibrahim Mahama

Netizens react to details of Adwenpahene's passing

Netizens who saw the video of Ohenebamedia speaking on what happened to Adwenpahene were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post.

Some claiming to be doctors and nurses shared their views on what could have caused Adwenpahene's demise, while others were still heartbroken over the event.

@Nurse Mary wrote:

"I think it's hemorrhagic stroke. It's a medical emergency. I would be doing education about stroke at a convenient time."

@Dr. Emeritus Newday wrote:

"Pressure cos he is overworking to prove to society the properties he has acquired so he can tell others mabobra paaa. Let's do things in moderation cos we will go with nothing. Food for thought."

@EsinamAngel wrote:

"Men, please take care of yourselves, we beg you people."

@Sofobaa Maamekay wrote:

"It's confirmed now Glory be to God."

@Akua.I.am wrote:

"High or low BP is very serious anyone with that must stay away from drama, anger, pain or anything that triggers anger..but this guy was always on social media ranting with high emotions and anger..hmm."

@Gertrudebaffouraw wrote:

"It might be hemorrhagic stroke."

Adwenpahene's uncle denies hearing from Ibrahim Mamaha

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of German-based Ghanaian content creator Evans Amakwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene, opened up about his demise.

In confirming his demise, they also clarified reports of Ibrahim Mahama's visit to them, describing such claims as false.

Netizens who saw the video of Adwenpahene's uncle speaking on Ibrahim Mahama's visit expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh