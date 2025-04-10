Oheneba Jude can't stop relishing his new status as the host of Onua TV's food review show, Edziban

To celebrate his milestone, the viral foodie was seen enjoying a huge bowl of braised rice and vegetables

He told fans that the meal's purpose is to nourish his soul for how far God has brought him exciting scores of fans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude who is now the new host of Onua TV's renowned TV show Edziban has courted attention online after a video of him eating surfaced on social media.

Oheneba Jude seen eating a huge bowl full of Angwamo. Photo source; @OhenebaJude

Source: Facebook

The rising influencer's journey to stardom with his videos on TkTok reviewing his meals. His intriguing stories incorporating jokes about his eating habits made him very compelling to his fans.

After millions of hits and cosigns from top stars like Nana Ama McBrown and Chez Amis restaurant founder, Oheneba Jude has landed his first major TV role.

Before his new role, Nana Ama McBrown had tapped him to assist on the latter's McBrown's Kitchen show.

Oheneba Jude had a lot of praise for Nana Ama Mcbrown on the April 5th episode of Onua Showtime.

In a recent video, the viral trencherman was captured with a huge bowl full of braised rice Angwamo tabled before him.

The food was in a local earthenware pot popularly referred to as Asanka. Braised rice is beloved for its simple recipe but flavourful taste. It is often served with fried eggs or omelette.

Oheneba Jude's food came with vegetables, avocado, and sardines. His benefactor, whom he affectionately called his sister added a bottle of champagne for the content creator's indulgence.

The new Edziban TV show host said he couldn't wait to consume the champagne to nourish his soul after getting the job.

Edziban used to be one of the most-patronised TV programmes on Ghanaian TV. It was hosted by the hilarious comedian and actor-turned-politician Kwame Dzokoto.

The show plummeted when Kwame Dzokoto took a hiatus from the screen to focus on his political career.

Despite his failed attempts to become an MP in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, his consistent efforts in campaigning for the National Democratic Congress and John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 elections cannot be overemphasized.

Oheneba Jude's new role stirs reactions:

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oheneba Jude's new role as a TV host.

THIRTYeight Malone said:

Akoa wei didi ooo herrrh😂

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu wrote:

"I'm soo happy how he always shows appreciation to @Mrelmi06. He truly projected Jude on TikTok and Facebook paaa."

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐀𝐓👷🏾‍♂️ remarked:

Infact you see how Asante people help themselseves. This is not tribalism, I am saying the truth.

Oheneba Jude talks about marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had opened up about his relationship and marriage aspirations.

The Kumasi-based TikTok sensation expressed his wish to marry when he meets the right person.

Additionally, he showed his respect for people who got married young in a video that went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh