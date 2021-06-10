'Maame Obroni flaunts her black husband on their 26th wedding anniversary

- Many have celebrated a lovely couple who marked their 26 years marriage anniversary on LinkedIn

- People said that being married for that long is truly an amazing thing that must have taken a whole lot to achieve

- The woman, Lana Svitlana, praised God for everything that has and will happen to them in their marriage

A white woman, Lana Svitlana, celebrated her husband on their 26th wedding anniversary and people loved the couple goals they served.

The woman on her LinkedIn page appreciated God for her home as she shared photos taken with her husband.

Many people celebrated the coupled on their anniversary. Photo source: LinkedIn/Lana Svitlana

God is the reason for everything

Lana said:

“We thank God Almighty for all the good, all the bad and all the best that is coming our way in Jesus name.”

In their photos, the couple wore matching outfits. Their footwears were also of the same colour. Many people on the platform celebrated them.

Below are some of the reactions:

Stevens John said:

"Happy Anniversary to you and your family, may it be the beginning of greater things in your life. Wishing you all the best in love, long life and good health."

Solomon Oghenero said:

"Happy Anniversary. May GOD continue to bless your home."

Kingsley Levi Ede said:

"Extremely gorgeous. I love your picture."

Sikiru Aminu said:

"26th Anniversary, Wao. Congrats Ma.All the ahead with favours."

Akanno Oluomachi said:

"Lovely look, congratulations."

Ayuba Shehu Abare said:

"May today be the beginning of a new season to you both. Happy wedding anniversary to you both."

Love knows no race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady, Ireti, and her 'obroni' lover, Jesse, received much love on social media.

The man and his wife are dressed in Yoruba attires as Jesse wore what is popularly called agbada.

People said that their wedding's photography is a hallmark of beauty and elegance as messages of congratulations poured in for the couple.

In one of the snaps, the man struck a pose as if he were dancing as his wife is captured laughing at him.

