A video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady speaking about red flags when choosing a lover is trending

In an interview, the lady confessed that she would not want to date a man who is reluctant to spend money

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video expressed astonishment over the lady's preference

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after a video of a young Ghanaian lady talking about her preferences when it comes to choosing a boyfriend surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @newsnthrills showed the beautiful lady in a delighted mood as the interviewer quizzed her on things she would consider when choosing a lover.

First, she stated that one major factor she considers when choosing a lover is ensuring the guy is not stingy.

Turning to her red flags, she responded by saying she would not date a guy with dreadlocks who also does not appear fashionable.

"Guys who does not dress appropriately, with dreadlocks I don't like them," she said with a smile.

When writing the report, the video of the young lady listing her red flags generated over 200 likes and seven comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady dating preference

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section shared different views about the remarks by the young lady on her dating preference. Others also called her out on her decision not to date a guy with dreadlocks.

Ghanaian lady talks about her green flags

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman discussed the green flags she would look for in a potential lover.

While making her point, the lady listed all the qualities that would make it easy for most women to describe a man as good.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

