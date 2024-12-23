Manchester City have emerged as a destination for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The West Ham United star is reportedly on the list of targets for City in the January transfer window

Kudus has been in fine form for West Ham since moving to the English Premier League in the summer of 2023

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a transfer target for struggling Manchester City.

The Ghana international is reportedly on the English champions' radar ahead of the January winter transfer window.

City have struggled this season suffering their ninth loss in the last 12 games after the defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday.

Manchester City eye move for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus in January. Photo: James Gill/ Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola wants to beef up the squad in January and the West Ham attacking midfielder is one of the names on his list.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City are preparing 80 million Euros to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.

Kudus has been on a decent run of form this season, netting his third goal of the campaign to rescue a point for West Ham at the weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old has been identified as a long-term replacement for the ageing Kevin De Bruyne.

Kudus' versatility could be an asset for City with the likes of Jack Grealish out of form. Kudus can play across all three positions up front and is very effective on the right.

City could face competition from league leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola admires Mohammed Kudus

The Spanish coach has never hidden his admiration for the Ghanaian, praising him before the final game of last season.

“Kudus is an exceptional player. Bowen for many years and Antonio, when he’s fit, is unbelievable. Paqueta is a top-class player in that he can do many things. That’s why. All four from nothing they can do something unique and special. That is my only concern right now," he said, as quoted by Pulse.

Kudus scored a beautiful acrobatic kick goal in the 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on the final day.

Kudus scores in West Ham draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal of the season as West Ham United shared the spoils with Brighton on Saturday.

The Black Stars midfielder headed home from a rebound to cancel an early second-half lead from the visitors.

Kudus has been pivotal for West Ham since returning from suspension.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh