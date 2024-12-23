A Ghanaian couple shared their love story, with the wife revealing she delayed accepting her husband’s proposal despite knowing she loved him

A Ghanaian couple shared their love story, including how they met, their marriage proposal, and their union so far after years of marriage.

The two responded to questions about why they chose each other, what they liked about their relationship, and why the lady took so long to accept her man’s proposal.

Ghanaian lady gives reason for waiting for a while before accepting her man's love proposal. Photo credit: @SilentBeadz

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video on Silent Beads, the wife explained that even though she knew she wanted to marry him when he proposed, she thought accepting his proposal immediately was not ideal.

The lady said she needed to wait a while before officially saying yes. It took her two to three weeks to say yes to her man.

The man asked her why she had waited so long if she had known her response even before she proposed. He said the wife’s actions at that time could have been influenced by the telenovelas she had been watching.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on delayed proposal response from ladies

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Cindy Elikem Galley said:

“I refuse to watch this video until I get a partner..Bye Bye.”

Kofi Atta wrote:

“She had a response in mind and yet you kept him waiting for weeks. This gender deea.”

Nazee Fah Yaayidede said:

“My BP is rising paaa. According to the elders, the singles association of Africa will be having it end of year meeting at the headquarters. Take note.”

Issabella Martey wrote:

“I love contents like this… gives people hope that there are loving marriages out there❤️.”

Mmrantehene Quasy Ofori said:

“Just marry ur best friend for u to enjoy marriage. Just be urself n don't try to impress ur partner extremely.”

Bennett Agyei wrote:

“It could have been us but Opana se me y3 teacher nee nti me ny3 ne class 😢 😔.”

George Amematekpor said:

“There is a way the good woman talks. Her manners when she talks and the speak with which she talks. You can "smell it" from afar even before you "touch" it. Not all these others who talk gabigabi with adversarial posture towards men in almost all alterations.”

Source: YEN.com.gh