- Actress Maame Serwaa has wowed her fans once again with a video

- The actress was seen flaunting her looks while standing in a room

- Maame Serwaa is noted for the many roles she has played in Kumawood-produced movies in the country

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in another video flaunting her beauty.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa was videoed dancing to a song playing from a device.

The actress was wearing a grey bodycon shirt and complemented it with a similar color of tight trousers.

Maame Serwaa appeared to be in a good mood as she stood in a room flaunting her hair while dancing.

She gave her fans a 360-degree look at her stature and struck a new pose as she beamed with a beautiful smile for the camera.

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video as they could not believe their eyes.

drama_doll23 commented: "Eiii my phone jux fell, boi"

bonney_young wrote: "Thickness is bae"

kikibrown126 came in with the comment: "Eei she make nice too much. What money can do"

dabs_jnr had this to say: "as3 she’s 55 yrs lmao"

mercedesnaahammond had a different opinion: "She should slim down small"

ceciliaamanuah could not actually believe her eyes: "Eeeeee omg where we pass la"

There were many other comments which proved that fans of the actress were stunned by her current stature.

Maame Serwaa has not been very active in the movie industry for a while now and it would seem she is engaged in other things that are equally important to her.

