The constant rise in unemployment rate in Ghana calls for ways to support the youth who land opportunities for job interviews. A few tips shared by Selina Buabeng, a Talent Resourcing and Onboarding personnel at UBA on best ways to explain gaps in employment has therefore been highlighted by YEN.com.gh.

There are various reasons why a person might be unemployed. It could be that they were victims of a general layoff, bad CV write up which gets their applications constantly passed over, lack of corporate jobs or even poor performance during interviews.

One of these factors might hinder a hiring manager from considering a candidate in long gaps in employment. Being without a job for a considerable number of years might be a cause for alarm to be considered for a role but giving a good explanation for the years of unemployment can alleviate all fears.

In an attempt to help Ghanaians or individuals who find themselves in such situations, YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the best ways a job seeker can explain why he or she was unengaged for a period of time.

A video sighted on the YouTube Channel of Selina Buabeng, a Talent Resourcing and Onboarding personnel at UBA shares three tips along with examples on how gaps in employment can be explained at job interviews;

1. Prepare a well-thought answer to give the interviewing board ahead of time

As a general culture, employers love to know what a candidate has been up to with the 'free time' they had on their hands in hopes that it stands to benefit the company one way or the other. It is therefore important for the job seeker to have something well thought of to say upon being asked.

"You can start by explaining why you were unemployed and follow that with stating things or activities you engaged in during your unemployment season.

End by selling yourself. Give the board reasons why based on those activities and previous experiences you should be picked for the job", Selina stated.

2. Be transparent to the hiring manager during the interview

Honesty is very key. A candidate must let their potential employer know exactly why their last job role came to an end years or months back without leaving any details out. A concise explanation must be given as there is nothing wrong with doing that.

"Being honest is necessary but the most important thing is how you play it out to work in your favour. That's where highlighting your achievements during that period comes in"

All soft and important takeaways during the employment gap must be mentioned. There is the need, however, to point out achievements that fit the role you are interviewing for", she said.

To be able to achieve that, the candidate must do some research on objectives and goals of the company and ensure they match with his achievements

3. Be confident with your responses during the interview

Being concrete and well composed during your explanation to the job gap could potentially get the candidate the offer.

"You want to avoid rumbling or fumbling with your answers during the interview as that could create the impression that you're only make up answers to get the job"

Selina advised candidates to give real life examples of the reasons behind the gap. She cited a scenario of a possible explanation which has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

"I made a difficult decision to take a break from my professional life to focus on helping my family or further my education. During this time, I kept my professional skills up to speed by doing 'this' or that... and I was able to hone additional skills like time management, compassion and communication"

