Kantanka Automobile has unveiled its latest car model, which has a Ghanaian name.

The new vehicle, "Mensah," is a testament to Kantanka's dedication to producing innovative works in the automobile industry.

Mensah boasts a sleek design and advanced safety features, making it ideal for urban and intercity travel.

Kantanka Automobile is unveiling the latest among its electric cars. Image source: Kantanka automobile

The latest innovation solidifies Kantanka's position as a trailblazer in the country's automotive industry.

Netizens react to Kantanka's innovation

Netizens had much to say about Kantanka's latest innovation and expressed their views in the comment section.

@kwabenakumdua wrote:

"This company is shrouding many things in secrecy. I doubt they manufacture they manufacture this cars in Ghana. It’s likely they are buying parts from china snd assembling."

@A_RWAC wrote:

"Can we just say what it’s? Auto makers produce and design their cars. This companies in Nigeria and Ghana assemble parts together. Bro basically went to buy Tesla base model chassis and slap his logo on it, but don’t let the truth stop yall from being played."

@EmmaAsa19 wrote:

"If them hear the price, all of them go disappear quick."

@Wudinstoun wrote:

"Comedies."

@NeckuDaniel wrote:

"Their head of marketing be wack pass. Do they even have some?"

@realestbrother3

"IPhone is made in China and assembled in california...at the end of the day California takes the credit... black man learn sense and stop criticising about the car being made in China and assembles here."

@nagetey_titus wrote:

"Made in China assembled in Ghana bro tell them the truth."

Kwadwo Safo Junior unveils the Luxurious K+ AVATR 11

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Safo Junior, CEO of the Kantanka group of companies, has unveiled the new luxury cars, the K+ AVATR 11 and 12.

These luxury vehicles boast a well-designed exterior, e-cards instead of keys, silent tyres, and mirrors that give 3D, 4K, and 360-degree surround views.

Netizens who saw the post applauded Katanka and Safo Junior, while others gushed over the luxury cars and expressed a desire to own one of them one day.

