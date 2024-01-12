Videos of Prophet Daniel Obinim recounting some of his biggest regrets in life have surfaced on the internet

The renowned televangelist named his past feud with Kennedy Agyapong as one of his many mistakes in life

In the videos, he lamented over his church's collapse and how he is making amends

Ghanaian televangelist, Prophet Daniel Obinim was one of the most popular religious leaders in Ghana with a massive following.

The founder and leader of the International God's Way Church is now struggling to maintain a church population of 200 members.

According to him, so many mistakes have accounted for this including his infamous banter with politician, Kennedy Agyapong in 2020.

Obinim learns his lesson after losing to Kennedy Agyapong

In 2020, Obinim and Kennedy Agyapong's feud led to the arrest of the televangelist on May 19 after he was found guilty of publishing false information and forging documents.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the televangelist claims he lost a lot after the feud and learned some lessons he now lives his life by.

Obinim confessed that he no longer moves in public with heavy security detail or flaunts his mysteriously-earned wealth on the media.

The once-renowned prophet also added that God cautioned him against his battle with Kennedy Agyapong but he refused to take heed believing he was spiritually stronger.

Netizens react to Obinim's new video.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Obinim's new revelations.

Pas Josh Francis said:

For the first time I LOVE OBINIM

Emmanuel Continental wrote:

You go talk true, it's good you've learnt some lessons. Know your level and how to operate

Jarbos Oppong Richard remarked:

It's good to listening to advise when you are on top. God bless you man of God

