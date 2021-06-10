Actress Salma Mumin has shared photos and videos of her mother on social media for the first time

The photos and videos show a striking resemblance between the mother and daughter

The two went out on a dinner date at the actress' pub and restaurant

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has shown off her mother on social media for the first time.

Mumin shared photos and videos of her mother on her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The photos and videos were taken during a night out for Mumin and her mother who visited the actress' eatery which is a restaurant and pub.

Salma Mumin: Actress Flaunts Her Mother For The 1st Time (Photos) Photo source: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

One of the videos, as seen by YEN.com.gh, has Mumin dressed in a black dress and sitting at a table with her mother who was dressed in a blue and white dress with a veil (hijab).

The two spoke Twi with the mother urging her daughter to pack for them to go home because it was getting late. In the second video, the actress and her mother spoke in their native Wala language.

In between the videos were three lovely photos of the daughter and mother sitting at the table.

Sharing the photos and videos, Mumin indicated that she and her mother had dinner together at her pub.

She also talked about the resemblance between her and the mother while revealing that the resemblance to her father is even more striking.

"Dinner with MAMA SALMA AT @salmaseatry . Do we look alike? Well wait till you see me with my dad, we are like twins ‍♀️," she captioned.

Who is Salma Mumin?

Salma Mumin is an actress, known for Aloevera (2020), P over D (2019), and HashTag (2018), among other movies.

Born in Wa, in the Upper West Region of Ghana, she spent her early childhood days in the regional capital.

She later moved to Accra and attended Odorkor 1 Primary School for her basic education and then attending Insaaniyya Senior Secondary School.

She started her acting career and got her debut screen role in 2007 and has not looked back since.

Abena Korkor 'clashes' with Giovani Caleb on Date Rush

In other entertainment news on YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor and Giovani Caleb have met for the first time after her recent outburst at him.

The two met on the set of a special episode of TV3's Date Rush reality show which will be aired on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

A video showing excerpts of the yet-to-be-premiered episode have just popped up online.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh