Jasmine Djang showed Farida Mahama love in the comments section of one of her posts, showing the beautiful relationship between them

The former Miss Malaika queen, who is said to be dating Farida's brother Sharaf Mahama, called Farida by her pet name and Farida also replied excitedly

The post came after John Mahama's inauguration dinner, which was held to celebrate his swearing-in as president of the republic

Former Miss Malaika queen Jasmine Djang showed love to Farida Mahama in the comments section of a recent social media post.

Jasmine Djang and Farida Mahama show each other love. Photo source: djangjasmine

Jasmine, who is reportedly dating Farida's brother, Sharaf Mahama, referred to Farida by her pet name, and Farida responded warmly. Jasmine wrote 'Fari Fari' with a love emoji, while Farida replied with 'ML,' meaning 'My Love.'

This exchange and her presence at the recent inauguration dinner have brought attention back to Jasmine and Sharaf's relationship, which has been a topic of speculation since 2021.

In 2022, Sharaf reportedly gifted Jasmine a Jacquemus bag worth GHC5,000 for Valentine's Day. A video of the couple enjoying a getaway also went viral, adding to the rumours. Earlier in 2021, photos of them together at Glitz Fashion Week sparked significant public interest.

The interaction between Jasmine and Farida came after the inauguration dinner for John Mahama, Ghana's newly sworn-in 6th President. The dinner followed the swearing-in ceremony held on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra. The ceremony was led by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.

Mahama, who served as Ghana's 4th President, won the December 2024 general elections with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes. His closest rival, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%. This victory marked Mahama's return to office and a significant moment in Ghana's political history.

His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in as Ghana's first female Vice President, making history in the country's governance.

Ghanaians fall in love with Jasmine Djang

Farida and family Sadiya Mahama

Farida Mahama and another close associate recently showed each other love. In a video, she danced and hung out with Sadiya Mahama, a family member.

YEN.com.gh reported that the two beautiful ladies looked gorgeous in their expensive outfits and wigs as they enjoyed themselves days after the presidential dinner, which was a big success.

Many Ghanaians admired the two pretty ladies and wondered which part of the family tree Sadiya belonged to, as they had never seen her name in the media before.

