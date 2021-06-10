- Abena Korkor and Giovani Caleb have met for the first time after her recent outburst at him

- The two met on the set of a special episode of TV3's Date Rush reality show

- Excerpts of the yet-to-be-premiered episode have just popped up online

Social media sensation, Abena Korkor Addo, has met TV3/3FM presenter Giovani Caleb after her recent revelations of having a fling with.

Abena Korkor and Giovani met on the set of TV3's dating reality show, Date Rush, which is hosted by Giovani.

Korkor is set to appear on the next episode of Date Rush on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in what has been dubbed as the celebrity edition.

An excerpt video from the episode has popped up on social media ahead of the expected showing.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Korkor and other contestants including Elikem Kumordzie talk about their appearance on the show.

The most interesting part of the short video was when Korkor came on stage to meet Giovani. He welcomed Korkor with a dance and she did not hesitate to join him in a formation.

From the video, the two looked to be okay with each and it was a happy moment for both of them.

The video was first shared by Giovani Caleb on his Instagram page with a caption indicating that the episode was going to be a special one.

Abena Korkor hits at Giovani Caleb

It will be recalled that Abena Korkor recently described TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb as a liar over his interview on Delay's Show.

Giovani had denied ever having anything intimate with Abena Korkor during the interview.

However, Abena Korkor stated that Giovani lied when he claimed that he had never slept with her. Korkor shared some details of their encounter in a new video.

