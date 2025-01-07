Kwaku Manu has sent a amessage to Gunhsot after the latter's decision to banish Strika from Dr Likee's camp

He cut ties with the Beast of No Nation star who had become his protege after accusing him of stealing and substance use

The issue has taken a new turn as Kwaku Manu shares his two cents after reviewing Gunshot's approach

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has weighed in on the rift between Strika of Beasts of No Nation and his caretaker, Gunshot, from Ras Nene's camp.

This comes after Gunshot banished the Beast of No Nation star from under his care. He accused the youngster of stealing from him several times.

Kwaku Manu Empathises With Strika After Gunshot's Humiliation: "Somethings Are Not For Social Media"

Gunshot said he had been studying Strika's unacceptable behaviour for a while and deems it fit to part ways with the embattled kid actor.

Strika had begun settling into the Kumawood community before Gunshot's accusations, which came with a viral video of him openly chastising his former protege.

Kwaku Manu advises Gunshot

According to Kwaku Manu, Strika's caretaker could have handled the situation better.

The Kumawood actor established that Gunshot's decision to share Strika's videos online was not necessary.

"He should've taken the kid back to Accra and handed him back to his family. If not, the family can still consider him as Strika's caretaker and can question him about their boy's whereabouts."

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu schooled his Kumawood colleague on how he could've done better with Strika's stituation.

Kwaku Manu stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's review of Gunshot's decision to banish Strika.

mcashperfumes

When he went for the boy he let we all know that’s same thing is suppose to be masa let’s be real you can also pick the boy to your home

richmond401

The first time I saw my brother I ask him striker why are you back striker said no bro I'm just in for some holidays I will go back

Sam_coolcat

Intelligent, I am naming my little princess after you and I will call her manubea🥰🥰

BAFFOUR AWUAH

Your opinion is not bad but Massa there is nothing bad about what Gunshot did. He brought to the notice of the media that he was going for Striker

OBIBINI GOLDEN

Make Ghanaians give way to Kwaku manu to be the advisor for the President eerrh man DEY talk too much ah

Mallam Bills

He took him on camera so he should return him on camera … nothing bad about what he did

Gunshot GH slams critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika's careteakker had addressed the endless criticisims targeted at him after parting ways with the youngster.

Gunshot's critics argued that the he brought Strika to the camp to advantage of him and decided to sack him after failing to reap benefits from their association.

Ras Nene's associate emphasised that his decision was not to spell the youngster's end but he wanted him to re-evaluate his life choices and change for the better.

