Kwaku Manu Empathises With Strika After Gunshot's Humiliation: "Somethings Are Not For Social Media"
- Kwaku Manu has sent a amessage to Gunhsot after the latter's decision to banish Strika from Dr Likee's camp
- He cut ties with the Beast of No Nation star who had become his protege after accusing him of stealing and substance use
- The issue has taken a new turn as Kwaku Manu shares his two cents after reviewing Gunshot's approach
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has weighed in on the rift between Strika of Beasts of No Nation and his caretaker, Gunshot, from Ras Nene's camp.
This comes after Gunshot banished the Beast of No Nation star from under his care. He accused the youngster of stealing from him several times.
Gunshot said he had been studying Strika's unacceptable behaviour for a while and deems it fit to part ways with the embattled kid actor.
Strika had begun settling into the Kumawood community before Gunshot's accusations, which came with a viral video of him openly chastising his former protege.
Kwaku Manu advises Gunshot
According to Kwaku Manu, Strika's caretaker could have handled the situation better.
The Kumawood actor established that Gunshot's decision to share Strika's videos online was not necessary.
"He should've taken the kid back to Accra and handed him back to his family. If not, the family can still consider him as Strika's caretaker and can question him about their boy's whereabouts."
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu schooled his Kumawood colleague on how he could've done better with Strika's stituation.
Kwaku Manu stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's review of Gunshot's decision to banish Strika.
mcashperfumes
When he went for the boy he let we all know that’s same thing is suppose to be masa let’s be real you can also pick the boy to your home
richmond401
The first time I saw my brother I ask him striker why are you back striker said no bro I'm just in for some holidays I will go back
Sam_coolcat
Intelligent, I am naming my little princess after you and I will call her manubea🥰🥰
BAFFOUR AWUAH
Your opinion is not bad but Massa there is nothing bad about what Gunshot did. He brought to the notice of the media that he was going for Striker
OBIBINI GOLDEN
Make Ghanaians give way to Kwaku manu to be the advisor for the President eerrh man DEY talk too much ah
Mallam Bills
He took him on camera so he should return him on camera … nothing bad about what he did
Gunshot GH slams critics
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika's careteakker had addressed the endless criticisims targeted at him after parting ways with the youngster.
Osebo the Zaraman and Adu Flatello excite fans as they flawlessly chat in Italian: "Real Kumasi borgas"
Gunshot's critics argued that the he brought Strika to the camp to advantage of him and decided to sack him after failing to reap benefits from their association.
Ras Nene's associate emphasised that his decision was not to spell the youngster's end but he wanted him to re-evaluate his life choices and change for the better.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation