What happened to Carl Azuz? All we know about the iconic CNN 10 host

Carl Azuz is a charismatic internet personality, former news anchor, and journalist best known for his engaging and humorous presentations on CNN 10. On his show, he made complex news stories accessible and enjoyable for students. However, his sudden absence from CNN 10 in the fall of 2022 left fans speculating about his whereabouts. So, what happened to Carl Azuz?

Former iconic CNN 10 host Carl Azuz poses in different suit outfits. Photo: @CarlAzuz on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Carl Azuz has made a name for himself as a beloved and charismatic news anchor. He hosted CNN 10, a daily news program aimed at students, from its inception in 2017 until his surprising departure in late 2022. Discover what happened to Carl Azuz since his exit from CNN.

Full name Carl Azuz Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1989 Age 35 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Metro, Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Arabic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married University University of Georgia Profession Journalist Net worth $2 million–$3 million

What happened to Carl Azuz?

Carl Azuz left CNN 10 in September 2022 for personal reasons. He left the show silently, as neither CNN nor Azuz had announced his departure initially. Fans noticed Azuz missing as the anchor for the show's new episode of the 2022 fall season on 12 September 2022.

Top-5 facts about Carl Azuz. Photo: @CarlAzuz on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Some fans speculated that something had happened to the news anchor, which caused him to miss the show. However, on 16 September 2022, Carl confirmed and addressed his departure via a TikTok video. He expressed his gratitude for the support he received from viewers. Azuz stated:

Going forward, I will no longer be part of the show where you and I met. I never could have predicted where it [CNN 10] would lead me. Speaking at graduation ceremonies and events in Florida and California, running into viewers in Central Park, and greeting thousands of you in my home state of Georgia.

A press release by CNN thanked Azuz for his service. The statement read:

We're incredibly grateful to Carl for the years he dedicated to CNN 10 and CNN as an organization. We know the students, teachers, faculty and loyal viewers of CNN 10 join us in sending him a heartfelt thank you for providing the news - in a fun, entertaining and factual way - to a generation.

It continued:

Carl is leaving the company due to a personal decision, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter and future adventures.

Is Carl Azuz alive?

Carl Azuz is alive, and there has been no report of his demise. The rumours about Carl being dead or seriously ill originated from his sudden absence from CNN 10. Fans were concerned and took to social media to express their worries, leading to various speculations.

Carl Azuz addressed these rumours in his TikTok video, reassuring fans that he was fine and thanking them for their concern and support. He explained that he had left CNN 10 for personal reasons but did not provide specific details.

What is Carl Azuz doing now?

Since leaving CNN, Carl has partnered with Sonlight on YouTube to deliver educational content. Sonlight is a Christian homeschool curriculum designed for preschool through high school students. He produced YouTube videos for Sonlight from November 2022 until July 2023.

In addition to partnering with Sonlight, Carl Azuz hosts an educational YouTube series called The World from A to Z from October 2023. The show features fresh, nine-minute weekly episodes on current events, critical thinking, and civil discourse.

Carl Azuz has also been a media literacy ambassador for the Poynter Institute's Mediawise division, focusing on teenage media literacy.

Who took over for Carl Azuz?

Who is the new host of CNN 10? Coy Wire replaced Carl Azuz as the host of CNN 10, appearing on the show's new fall season on 12 September 2022. Coy Wire is a former NFL player who played for the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons before joining CNN as a sports anchor and correspondent in 2015.

FAQs

Is Carl Azuz retired? No, Carl Azuz is not retired. He left CNN 10 in September 2022 but has since continued his career in journalism. When was Carl Azuz's last episode? According to CNN 10's YouTube channel, Carl Azuz's final episode was Opinion: Does the Monarchy still have a place in the UK? on 2 September 2022. Where is Carl Azuz now? Carl Azuz lives with his family in Metro Atlanta, Georgia, USA. What does Carl Azuz do? He is a news anchor and journalist currently hosting The World from A to Z, a student-oriented news program on his website and YouTube. What happened to The World from A to Z with Carl Azuz? Carl Azuz's show The World from A to Z is still ongoing. He started this new program online in October 2023 after leaving CNN 10. What is Carl Azuz's age? The journalist is 35 years old (as of January 2025). He was born on 14 August 1989 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. How much does Carl Azuz make? His current earnings are unknown publicly. However, Carl previously earned around $200,000 annually while working on CNN 10. What is Carl Azuz's net worth? According to UrduPoint and Taddlr, Carl Azuz's alleged net worth is between $2 million and $3 million. Who is Carl Azuz's wife? The journalist has not disclosed his wife's name publicly, although many people speculate that she is Kenzie Ann because Azuz tagged her in several tweets some time ago. While this may be true, there is no official confirmation that he is his wife.

Many are curious about what happened to Carl Azuz after he departed from CNN 10 in September 2022. The host revealed to fans and media that he had left CNN for personal reasons and reassured them that he was fine and working on other projects. As of 2025, Carl continues to host his show The World from A to Z online.

