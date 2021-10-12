Vicky Zugah has caused a stir on social media with her beautiful birthday photos

The actress took to her Instagram page to 'bless' her fans with 'assorted photos to celebrate the milestone

Vicky Zugah turned a year older on October 11, 2021

Pretty Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has set tongues wagging and heads turning on social media after she dropped photos to celebrate her birthday on October 11, 2021.

The actress took to her Instagram page in grand style to announce her birthday as she dropped mouthwatering photos of herself on the social media platform.

Vicky Zugah who could not keep calm over the celebration posted a number of photos she took during a birthday photoshoot.

One of the photos the pretty actress posted saw her wearing what looked like a corduroy dress which had the arms complimented with some beautiful-looking African print.

Another photo saw Vicky Zugah wearing a white shirt over a pair of skimpy black hot pants.

After posting the birthday photos, Vicky Zugah captioned them: "I am a warrior, fighter, a soldier, survivor, the strongest woman I know aside my mama, I am Queen but above all I am loved !

Surviving each year is my own miracle. I learned things the hard way but I am glad I learned.

My life will make a hit movie, I will tell it one day. Wish me well and pray for me wati na i’ve been through it all now I must cruise!!!"

Many followers of the actress took to the comment section to bless her with celebratory words on her big day.

