Erin Dolan is an American journalist and sports betting analyst currently working as a sports betting analyst at ESPN. She is famous for appearing on ESPN shows like ESPN Bet Live, SportsCenter, and Sunday NFL Countdown. As a famous ESPN betting analyst, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Erin Dolan's husband?

Erin Dolan at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation held in New York City (L) and she poses at the ESPN studio (R). Photo: @erinkatedolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Erin Dolan joined ESPN in 2021. Before joining ESPN, she worked for FanDuel and PointsBet, creating digital sports betting content. She has also worked as a freelance sports reporter at Tribune Media. Who is Erin Dolan's husband? Like many celebrities, Erin has managed to keep her personal life under wraps, leaving many to speculate about her love life.

Erin Dolan's profile summary

Full name Erin Kate Dolan Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1996 Age 28 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Bristol, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86- 89-90 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Carly Marie Masterson Education Penn State University, University of Oregon Profession Journalist, sports betting analyst, content creator Net worth $1 million Instagram @erinkatedolan X (Twitter) @erinkatedolan TikTok @erinkatedolan YouTube Erin Kate Dolan - ESPN

Who is Erin Dolan?

Erin Dolan is an American sports betting analyst born on 26 June 1996 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Her mother is Carly Marie Masterson. She has a younger brother named Michael. Erin attended the University of Oregon in 2014 and later moved to Penn State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 2018.

Top-5 facts about Erin Dolan. Photo: @erinkatedolan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to her LinkedIn page, she began her journalism career in 2015 as a sports reporter at Duck TV. Her role included creating sports packages and interviewing coaches and players. In 2018, she worked as a freelance sports reporter at Tribune Media and a sideline reporter at the Big East Conference in 2019.

Between 2019 and 2021, she worked as an on-air personality for PointsBet and FanDuel. The TV personality joined ESPN in December 2021 and has since appeared on various ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, ESPN Bet Live, and Sunday NFL Countdown.

Who is Erin Dolan's husband?

The sports betting analyst is not married. She likes to keep a low profile regarding her romantic affairs and has not disclosed her relationship status publicly. However, she has once talked about what she likes when on a date.

In 2023, Erin shared a YouTube video saying that most of her dates had been at sporting events.

I think that's so fun because there's absolutely no pressure. I'm a very picky eater, so going out to dinner sounds like absolutely no fun. And also, if you wanted to leave, it's just so much easier to leave a sporting event than leaving the dinner table.

Erin Dolan's relationship history

Erin has been in two rumoured high-profile relationships involving two notable figures in the sports industry. Below are the two men she has been allegedly involved with.

Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm looks on before Game Three of the Division Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York City. Photo: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Who is Erin Dolan dating now? Erin is allegedly dating Alec Daniel Bohm, an American professional baseball player who plays third base for the Philadelphia Phillies. Speculations about Alec Bohm and Erin Dolan's relationship emerged in July 2024 after allegedly being spotted together in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

The ESPN betting analyst has since attended several Philadelphia Phillies MLB games, fueling their relationship rumours. Nevertheless, none of them has denied nor confirmed their alleged relationship.

Gabe Chuckran

Dolan has been romantically linked to Gabe Chuckran, an American hockey player. It is unclear when Erin and Gabe Chuckran began dating, but they are believed to have separated around 2020.

FAQs

Who is Erin Dolan? She is an American sports betting analyst currently working at ESPN. Who is Erin Dolan's husband? Erin has never been married. Therefore, she doesn't have a husband. How old is Erin Dolan? The sports betting analyst is 28 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26 June 1996. Where was Erin Dolan born? She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Who is Erin Dolan's boyfriend? Dolan is allegedly dating American baseball player Alec Daniel Bohm. Where did Erin Dolan go to school? The TV personality attended Penn State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. What is Erin Dolan's height? The popular journalist is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Erin Dolan is a popular American journalist and sports betting analyst at ESPN. Since she shot to stardom, the topic of "Erin Dolan's husband" has caused a buzz online. Dolan has never been married but allegedly dates baseball player Alec Daniel Bohm.

Yen.com.gh recently published Shia LaBeouf's wife's biography. LaBeouf is a well-known American filmmaker, actor, and artist widely recognised for his roles in Fury and Transformers. His fame has generated interest in his love life.

Shia LaBeouf is married to Mia Goth, a British actor, producer, and model. She became prominent after performing in the popular film Suspiria (2018). She has also been cast in other films and TV series. Discover more details about Shia LaBeouf's wife in his bio.

Source: YEN.com.gh