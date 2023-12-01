Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah is overjoyed as family and friends gifted her expensive items on her 20th birthday

The University of Ghana student looked fabulous in a classy outfit and heavy makeup for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on the heartwarming video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronita, celebrated her twentieth birthday in grand style as she rocked a classy custom-made gown.

The DWP academy member looked exquisite in her stylish one-hand glittering gown and centre-parted frontal hairstyle for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian female dancer Afronita, slays in an elegant dress on her birthday. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Afronita stunned social media users with her flawless makeup and beautiful set of earrings and jewellery to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Afronita unboxes her presents from family and friends

The young role model, Afronita, couldn't hide her joy when she received different presents and cash prizes from her family and family.

In the viral video, Afronita was spotted in a spaghetti strap silky dress because she wore a fashionable jacket and black jeans.

The famous young dancer shared the video on social media captioned;

With everything in me, I express my utmost gratitude and appreciation for how beautiful and amazing my 20th Birthday went ! To every single person that wished me, posted me, prayed for me, spoke positive words into my life, gave me a gift, completed my wishlist, sacrificed anything to make my birthday the most beautiful and unforgettable one ! May your your cups never run dry!

May every single penny spent to make this birthday successful multiply by 20 billion!!! I LOVE YOU ALLLL SO MUCH !!!!! STARGYAL GALAXY TO THE WORLDD!!!!!!!!

You Guys Are The Best of the best !!!NO SIZE!!!!

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh