Victoria Lebene has made a post today to mark her marriage anniversary

The actress indicated that she was ready to stick by her husband no matter what

Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah are celebrating their 2nd marriage anniversary today, June 11, 2021

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Victoria Lebene has reacted to her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah's apology letter to her today, June 11, 2021, which also happens to be the second anniversary of the couple.

In a post on her official Instagram page, actress Victoria Lebene dropped a photo of herself and her husband famed as Nkonkonsa.

She noted that God had brought them this far and that they were going to sail through all the hardships in life.

The world is about to blow: Victoria Lebene finally reacts to Nkonkonsa's apology letter

Source: Instagram

After sharing the wedding anniversary photo, Victoria Lebene captioned it: "God is the biggest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.....he has made us Unstoppable, unbeatable and unbroken. Today marks the best day of our Marriage #EUGVIC19 This boat is unsinkable, he just visited us again and he will always do, IT IS SETTLED ❗️GOD HAS SPOKEN❗️THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO BLOW❗️HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US #EUGVIC✍️ #nyamensawom #iampowerful #powercouple"

Many fans and followers of the duo took to social media to react to the photo and also congratulate her on her anniversary.

Victoria Lebene's post comes after her husband and celebrity blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah famed as Nkonkomnsa made a post asking for her forgiveness following his involvement with Abena Korkor.

Among many other things, Nkonkonsa indicated that he was embarrassed and ashamed of himself over the things that had been said about him in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the popular couple who were participants of TV3's dating reality TV show, Date Rush, Ali, and Shemima, have been seen in a video professing their love for each other.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo was seen in what looked like a house as Ali was on his knees while holding Shemima's arms.

He was professing his undying love for Shemima and said he loved her so much that it could surpass the love he had for his own mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen