Arnold Baidoo and his family held a funeral service for his late father, Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo, on Saturday, March 15, 2025

Many sympathisers, including respected personalities like Mr Beautiful, were at the occasion to grieve with the media personality as he bid farewell to father

Arnold, who was in a somber mood, was sharply dressed in an all-black outfit and sunglasses as he sat quietly in his seat, seemingly reflecting on the loss

Popular Ghanaian entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and his family gathered on Saturday, March 15, 2025, to lay his late father, Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo, to rest at Nungua in Accra.

Arnold Baidoo attends his father's funeral. Photo source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The solemn funeral service saw a large turnout of sympathisers, including notable personalities like actor Mr Beautiful, who came to support the grieving media figure.

Dressed in an all-black outfit with sunglasses, Arnold maintained a quiet look as he arrived at the event, appearing deep in thought as he reflected on his father’s passing. The atmosphere was heavy with sorrow as family, friends, and well-wishers paid their final respects to the 74-year-old elder.

Arnold first announced his father’s death on Thursday, January 30, without disclosing the exact date of his passing. Along with the announcement, he shared details of a one-week observance, which was held on Friday, February 7, 2025, at Manso Amenfi in the Western Region.

The post included a heartfelt tribute, where Arnold described his father as a devoted man of faith and a unique character who left a lasting impact on those around him.

Photos displayed on several boards at the funeral service gave a glimpse into the life of Kwame Asamoah-Baidoo, capturing moments from his youth to his time as an elder in the church.

The support shown at the funeral was incredible, with many women dressed in black visibly shedding tears. They mourned his departure in a touching manner. Many Ghanaians have sympathised with Arnold.

Ghanaians sympathise with Arnold

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

doreennyarko said:

"May God continue to comfort and strengthen you and the family ,may his soul rest in peace .🕊🕊"

antwiq commented:

"My condolences 💐🕊️💔 Arnold may the LORD BE YOUR Strength."

omg_its_andrea wrote:

"He raised a real gentleman. Have my condolences. May his soul rest in peace

becoming_ahibrahim27 said:

"Accept my sympathies, Arnold! May God keep and strengthen you and yours."

ann_ita1 commented:

"So sorry Arnold. Accept my condolences.🙏"

isaac.darlington said:

"My selomn prayers are with you & ur family. Stay strong bro."

ourdego commented:

"Just heard of this heart breaking news this morning. This is my father. Oh daddy demirifa due 😢. Hmmmm!!!! The number of people this noble man has helped eeerrrh"

