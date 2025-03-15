Legendary footballer Lionel Messi left Jamaicans in delirium following his first visit to the country

The Argentina and Inter Miami star led the Major League Soccer side to victory against Cavalier in Kingston

Messi scored his third goal of the Concacaf Champions Cup as Inter Miami reached the quarter-finals of the competition

A Jamaican security guard was left in awe after shaking the hand of Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's visit to Kingston for a Concacaf Champions Cup game.

The Major League Soccer side travelled to Jamaica for the second-leg of their round of 16 clash in the competition, where they face Kingston-based Cavalier.

Messi thrilled thousands of fans at the National Stadium Independence Park with a spectacular performance after coming on in the second half to score in the 2-0 victory.

Inter Miami advance to the quarter-final after a 4-0 aggregate win and will face MLS rivals Los Angeles FC.

In a video shared on social media after the game, a security guard at the National Stadium was spotted extending his hand to shake the legendary forward, and Messi returned the favour, leaving the guard with excitement.

The guard captured the moment as he held his phone during the beautiful moment.

Messi's presence in Jamaica was greeted by huge crowd as fans came out in their numbers to witness the historic occasion.

It was the World Cup winner's first visit to the Caribbean country, where he has an enormously huge following.

Miami are back in the United States and will face Atalanta in the Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Messi delighted after Cavalier win

The Argentina and Inter Miami captain took to social media to share his excitement after the victory over Cavalier.

Messi posted on Instagram: "Vamos! To the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup."

The 37-year-old former Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain forward has now scored three goals in three matches in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Messi will be hoping to win his second trophy with Inter Miami with the Concacaf Champions Cup his target.

Meanwhile, manager Javier Mascherano shared his excitement after the victory in Jamaica.

“I’m happy with the level that we showed today, I think we took a step forward,” said head coach. "We felt comfortable on the pitch…We were able to control their counterattack and that, for me, was the key to the match.”

Messi lights up Jamaica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi's first-ever time in Jamaica left the whole country in a state of excitement as he arrived with his Inter Miami side for the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Cavalier.

For the first time, fans of Cavalier were unbothered by the outcome of the game as all attention was on the Argentina legend.

Messi delivered in his first game in Jamaica, the 51st country he has played in, after climbing off the bench to score as Miami returned to the United States with a deserving 2-0 win.

