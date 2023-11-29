A video of Mary's mother reacting to revelations made by her daughter about her former employer has gone viral

The woman explained that it never happened that her daughter passed out under her care

Many people who reacted to the video shared their opinions about the woman's comments

The mother of Kuami Eugene's former house help has finally broken her silence following the latest revelation her daughter has made about her former employer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oheneahwabodam, the mother of Mary, in an interview, expressed astonishment over news that her daughter passed on three occasions while living with the Monica hitmaker because of hunger.

Looking visibly sad, the middle-aged woman said not once did it occur that her daughter collapsed under her care because she was weak and had no food to eat.

"That thing started when she began to work in that house,while she was with me she never collapsed," she told the interviewer.

Ghanaians react to the comments by Mary's mother

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video expressed diverse opinions on the issue raised by Mary's mother.

Yaa brown stated:

To be frank ennnn Kwame’s manager has to go to the parents place actually to make amends to end this issue.

MG_HAIR AND BEAUTY STUDIO indicated:

How did they know her house,someone close with kwame is behind all this

akosuaporshya commented:

Eii nipa ny3 no wonder rich people will continue to be rich and ignore the poor

portiaamankwahant replied:

Thank God she is back and nt dead wai mama. At least u can take care of her. after all as a mother ur responsibility is to take care of ur kids

it~dherbhy added:

So this host … wat do u wanna get from this like jezzz now u interviewing the mother wooow …. May God rescue us from whoever wanna bring us down

Ohemaa Nnana Ama Beetee added:

so what do Mary and her family needs from kuame hmmm we all know how he pampered her

