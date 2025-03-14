Captain Smart has left many people sad after he commented on Kofi Adoma's eye condition

The outspoken media personality expressed sorrow over what his former colleague was going through

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video prayed for the speedy recovery of the popular journalist

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, was enveloped in sorrow as he reacted to Kofi Adoma's eye condition.

Speaking on his morning show, Onua Maakye on Onua TV, the outspoken media personality said in times of distress, you go to your true allies.

On his part, he expressed regret that he had not been to visit Kofi Adoma, although he contacted his wife to find out more about the condition of his former work colleague.

"Kofi, you and I know that when you are in trouble, that is when you know if the people closest to you have good thoughts about you. When you are not in trouble, you will never know. When the issue happened, I called the wife only twice, I even said I would pull the team together so we could visit, but we could not go. On my part I've not been able to visit him. I only made two calls."

Captain Smart offered words of encouragement to Kofi Adoma, adding that the unfortunate incident proves that many media houses do not have the interest of their employees at heart.

"When I listen to the narration, it is obvious that we presenters are to be pitied. Regarding the job, I would tone down a bit. Because your bosses are in love with you because you are giving them the results, let something happen to you and see. Yesterday, I realised that we are to be pitied."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort Kofi Adoma

Social media users who reacted to the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.

Pedayah Bless stated:

"Captain has grow old at once oo anaa my eyes re not good, thought he said he's among the youth."

Brilliant stated:

"Ohh, general, please go there please maybe your presence only will bring something out."

OBESE stated:

"Don't ever think your coworkers love you; just do ur work, collect ur salary and go home."

user579706513786 added:

"Hmm May the Lord heal him for us Amen"

gyannanawilliam added:

"Masa advise yourself cus the way you people live out from station to station noo, there are no trust in you."

Kofi added:

"You should also change your way because it can happen to anyone."

Kofi Adoma wife slams Angel FM CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miracle Adoma, the wife of Kofi Adoma, called out the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Mr Vincent Opare.

This happened at a press conference organised on her husband's health, where she lamented that the Angel FM CEO was interested in protecting his company's brand.

Miracle Adoma said she had forgiven the Angel FM CEO for prioritising the radio station's brand over her husband's well-being.

