Personnel from the Ghana Police Service have allegedly assaulted renowned broadcaster Bridget Otoo

According to the Metro TV presenter, some officers at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command had ripped off part of her dress, leaving her half-naked

Bridget Otoo was the police command to solidarise with suspects who had been arrested in connection with the the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Thursday

Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo has reportedly been assaulted by some personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The Metro TV newscaster was allegedly brutalised as she partook in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Police scatter #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, scheduled the protest on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to register their displeasure at what they deem as bad governance.

The group in an earlier statement to announce the protest revealed that they were embarking on the exercise to demand

“the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”

But on the eve of the event, the police secured an injunction from the court barring the protest from moving forth.

The protesters defied the injunction stating that they had not been served with the ruling. This led to a clash with the police who arrested some of the participants.

Bridget Otoo claims to have been assaulted by the police

Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers. In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee.

In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

"The policeman grabbed me along with another man and ripped my shirt. So I'm standing here, I'm half-naked. I don't know who gave me this to wrap around my middle because I'm not comfortable," she said.

