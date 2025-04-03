Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has confirmed that she has opened a plush restaurant in Ghana

She explained why she decided to be an entrepreneur despite being a sought-after actress and influencer

Social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's interview, which is trending on YouTube

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has confirmed that she owns a plush restaurant in her home country.

In an interview with Thelma Wright on the Diva Doc show, the famous screen diva discussed her fame, fortune, and parenting style despite her busy schedule.

Nana Ama McBrown talks about her plush restaurant in Ghana in a viral video. Phto credit: @iamamamcbrown.

The 47-year-old media personality stated that she planned to retire at age 50 and live a stress-free life on her farm.

Nana Ama McBrown added that brands would want to work with new faces in the entertainment industry despite her track record.

Hence, she decided to become a serial entrepreneur and use her fame to market her products and services to become a household name.

"I am a hustler and I am still hustling. I have a restaurant, I have McBrown's Sunflower oil. I have about 13 or 14 ambassadorial deals. I don't chase deals - they come to me.

McBrown reasoned that her popularity was due to her 'living' with Ghanaians in their homes for many years.

"They have seen that I am serious about everything I do. They have seen that I have grown in the field. I have kept myself well."

She also spoke about the main considerations in Ghana - traditions and religion.

"If you are growing in every line of business, you must consider these two, and I think that is what helped me. I am from Ashanti Region, so there is no way, no such much I could do in terms of fighting, insulting people, being rude and in building this kind of career, you must have a heart."

Nana Ama McBrown's interview with Thelma Wright is below:

McBrown talks about expanding her career

Nana Ama McBrown also explained that she cannot travel to the US to work because she was deported some years ago.

She said that in the meantime, she wants to become the top actress in Ghana, and she has successfully achieved her goal.

"I want to expand here in Ghana. I feel that this is where I belong. This is where I live. If I have to expand myself, I probably have to go to America. I want to do stand-up comedy, but now I can't go to the US again for now. That is what is on my record. My dream is to work in America, and I know that if that door opens, the world will hear of me."

The video of McBrown explaining why she can't work in the USA is below:

McBrown rocks a stylish Abaya and gele

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore a beautiful abaya and yellow gele for her Eid-ul-Fitr assignment.

She stepped up her fashion sense to host Onua Showtime as she interviewed the legendary musician Naa Agyeman on her show.

Social media users who watched the segment commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle for the interview.

