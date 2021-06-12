Actress Tracey Boakye is celebrating the first birthday of her baby daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira

Nhyira clocked one year on May 13, 2021, and Tracey Boakye is celebrating the special day in grand style

The mother-daughter duo and their celebrity friends have garnered all the attention online with a lavish pink-themed birthday party

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, is a proud mother of a baby girl, Nana Akua Nhyira who clocked one-year-old on May 13, 2021.

The mother of two is celebrating her daughter's one year birthday with a pink-themed party in grand style.

In some of the videos posted on social media, Tracey Boakye jams to Patoranking's hit song, Abule, alongside the media personality and comic actress, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Tracey Boakye throws a lavish party for her daughter Nhyira to celebrate her first b'day. Image: crabbimedia

Baby Nhyira was also captured arriving at her lavish birthday party.

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the best clips for your view.

1. Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira arrives at her birthday party.

2. Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye arrives with her friends at her daughter's party.

3. Moesha Boduong looking beautiful for Nana Akua Nhyira's one-year birthday party.

4. Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar hit the dance floor.

