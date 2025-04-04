Players of a women's team have gone on strike in France to protest against their coach's tactics and management

Currently at the bottom of the 3rd division, the team’s relegation hopes are at risk, and the players have reacted now

The strike puts pressure on the club's leadership to reconsider Rey's position as coach and address the team's underlying issues

Angers Croix Blanche, currently languishing at the bottom of France’s Women's third division, have taken a bold and an usual step to protest the management style of their coach, Valentin Rey.

The players announced they are going on strike, highlighting deep dissatisfaction with the way Rey, who is the son of the club’s president, has been handling the team.

Players of Angers Croix Blanche have gone on strike, calling out coach Valentin Rey for poor management and lack of support. Image credit: sofoot

Source: Twitter

In an open letter published on Wednesday, the squad revealed the reasons for their actions, citing a working environment that has become "unbearable.", in what has become another major news in women football following Arsenal Women's epic comeback against Real Madrid.

Toxic Environment Under Rey’s Leadership

The players' letter paints a picture of a dysfunctional relationship between the coach and his team. It outlines a series of grievances, chief among them a lack of respect and insufficient support, which have led to a growing sense of frustration within the squad.

According to the letter, Rey’s coaching methods have been a key factor in the team’s struggles this season, with many players feeling undervalued and unsupported.

“A coach must show respect to his players, which has not been the case for several months,” the players wrote.

This statement indicates that the rift between the coach and his team has not been a recent development but a prolonged issue that has steadily worsened over time.

Injuries and Tactical Support

Among the primary concerns raised by the players are Rey’s handling of injured players, his tactical input, and the overall lack of support for the team's mental and physical well-being. The players claim there has been "insufficient monitoring of injured players," which has led to a lack of proper care and recovery, further impacting the team's performance.

Additionally, the famel players expressed frustration with Rey’s “limited” tactical knowledge and his inability to adjust to the demands of the national league. For a team struggling at the bottom of the 2024/25 league table, these issues have had a direct negative impact on their results, with the team failing to secure key wins.

With just 9 points from 16 matches, Angers Croix Blanche are fighting relegation with only four rounds left to play.

The mental and physical preparation of the players also came under scrutiny. The open letter highlights that the coach’s failure to address these areas has created a sense of neglect, further contributing to the team's underperformance.

Last Resort for a Floundering Squad

With the team’s survival in the third division hanging in the balance, the strike is a last-ditch attempt by the players to demand change. The decision to go public with their grievances signals just how severe the situation has become, and the strike is a direct challenge not only to the coach but also to the club’s leadership.

The timing of the strike, just weeks before the end of the season, is critical. Angers Croix Blanche find themselves in a precarious position, and without a change in leadership or approach, the team faces the very real possibility of relegation.

Reaction From Angers Croix Blanche's Management

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the club issued a statement to condemn the action of its players to go ranting on social media.

"The women's team, which has existed for 50 years, will continue beyond this senior first team. The board will meet soon to respond appropriately to the letter."

