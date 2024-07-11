Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has once again challenged Mahama to a pre-election debate

The NPP flagbearer said Mahama and the NDC are reluctant to debate him because their proposed policies are empty

He said a debate would help Ghanaians weigh the policies of the two presidential aspirants and decide on December 7

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has once again challenged the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to a presidential debate.

The debate, he said, would focus on the general issues and policies both candidates seek to address if they become president.

Bawumia said John Mahama and the NDC have been running from debating him.

Dr Bawumia is convinced the presidential debate would also help Ghanaians compare the policies being proposed by the presidential aspirants and make their choices ahead of the December 7 elections.

The vice president said this at a mini rally in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region, where he commenced the second phase of his presidential campaign tour.

According to Bawumia, it is rather unfortunate John Mahama and the NDC have been reluctant to face him on a stage and debate their policies.

He said he suspects the reason for their reluctance is that the policies being proposed by John Mahama are empty and cannot be argued out or defended when put under scrutiny.

“He says he has a 24-hour economy that he cannot explain. It is as empty as an empty barrel. He cannot explain; none of his people can explain.

But when we meet, we can debate, and Ghanaians will see where our policies lie. And that is the way we should go,” he said.

Mahama’s aide dismisses calls for presidential debate

His comment follows Joyce Bawah Mogtari, John Mahama’s campaign team spokesperson, dismissing calls for a pre-election debate between the forerunners in the 2024 presidential elections.

While she believes John Dramani Mahama’s charisma and extensive knowledge of general issues will outshine other contenders, the current state of affairs leaves no room for debate.

According to her, the current government has failed in its leadership of the country, and that cannot be debated.

She noted that rather than engaging in a formal political debate, the Mahama campaign team has prioritised engagements and communication with electorates to drive home their message for a change of government and a transformation of the country.

Joyce Mogtari stated that while she has no appetite for a formal debate, the party's leadership, including the former president, may be willing to debate.

Mahama and Bawumia clash at Ghana CEO Summit

YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia had a debate during the Ghana CEO Summit.

The two politicians spoke about key economic indicators and argued over who had better outcomes.

The summit brought together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts on May 27, 2024.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

