A two-time AFCON winner has revealed the real reason why Ghana has not won the competition in 43 years

According to him, the country has failed to win the tournament not because of tactical missteps or lack of player quality

He was recently honoured in Spain, where a match was played in his honour at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

It has been over four decades since Ghana last lifted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, a barren spell that continues to frustrate football lovers across the country.

While many have offered different reasons for this prolonged wait, legendary former footballer Rev. Osei Kofi believes the root cause lies in an overlooked yet painful reality.

The Black Stars of Ghana are yet to win the AFCON trophy since clinching the title in 1982. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and DeFodi Image/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The two-time AFCON champion, recently honoured in Spain, argues that successive governments have failed to keep their word to the heroes who delivered Ghana’s four continental titles.

According to him, this lack of commitment has created a lingering curse of unfulfilled promises, preventing the Black Stars from reclaiming African glory.

Ghana’s golden era in AFCON

The Black Stars were once the dominant force in African football.

Ghana’s first triumph came in 1963, when they hosted the tournament, with Osei Kofi playing a key role in securing the historic title.

Just two years later, the team successfully defended their crown, reinforcing their status as a continental powerhouse.

Although back-to-back final defeats in 1968 and 1970 momentarily halted their dominance, Ghana returned to winning ways in 1978, once again claiming the title on home soil.

Four years later, in 1982, they became the first nation to win the tournament four times—cementing their place as Africa’s most successful team at the time.

Shifting tides in African football

To put Ghana’s historical dominance into perspective:

By 1982, Cameroon had yet to win an AFCON title. Nigeria had only one to their name. Ivory Coast had never reached a final. Egypt had just two trophies in their cabinet.

Fast forward to 2025, and the landscape has drastically changed.

Egypt and Cameroon now lead the all-time standings with seven and five, respectively, while Nigeria and Ivory Coast have closed the gap, boasting three each.

Meanwhile, Ghana has remained stuck on four, despite three final appearances (1992, 2010, and 2015) and an impressive run of six consecutive semi-final finishes between 2008 and 2017.

After failing to qualify for the AFCON for the first time since 2004, the Black Stars have bounced back to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

The latest blow came with the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, set to be hosted in Morocco, extending the agonising wait even further, per ESPN.

Why Ghana hasn't won the AFCON in 43 years

Addressing the country’s struggles on the continental stage, Osei Kofi did not mince words in holding successive governments accountable.

“Ghana hasn't won AFCON since 1982 because it hasn't honoured its promise to us [winners of the competition in the past],” the 84-year-old told Sporty FM.

He recalled an effort by former President John Dramani Mahama, who provided a token of appreciation to the surviving members of Ghana’s last championship-winning squad before the 2015 AFCON—a tournament where the Black Stars came heartbreakingly close, only to lose to Ivory Coast on penalties.

While tactical inefficiencies, player mentality, and administrative missteps have all been cited as factors, Osei Kofi's revelation adds a unique dimension to Ghana’s struggles—one that transcends the pitch and delves into the unfulfilled commitments of the past.

Osei Kofi demands greater recognition

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Osei Kofi had demanded greater recognition in Ghana following his visit to Real Madrid in Spain over the weekend.

The former Asante Kotoko winger and Ghana international expressed his disappointment over the lack of a national stadium bearing his name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh