The last opponent of late Gabriel Olanrewaju, Jonathan Mbunagu, could quit boxing following the demise of the Nigerian pugilist

According to Mbunagu's manager, the 22-year-old has been traumatised by the news of Olanrewaju's unfortunate passing

Meanwhile, the manager, also known as Osebor, has confirmed that the autopsy report on Gabriel's death will be ready today

The untimely passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has left his last opponent, Jonathan Mbunagu, grappling with an emotional crisis that could force him to step away from the sport.

The tragic incident, which unfolded on Sunday, March 31, has shaken the 22-year-old fighter, leaving his future in boxing uncertain.

The last opponent of late Gabriel Olanrewaju, Jonathan Mbunagu, could quit boxing. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia and @maxtvgh/X.

Jonathan Mbunagu struggles to cope after Olanrewaju's death

Mbunagu, known in the ring as Power, has been deeply affected by the news of Olanrewaju’s death.

According to his manager, Gordon, the young boxer was already distraught after their bout but became inconsolable upon learning that his opponent had passed away just 30 minutes after being rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I was in the ambulance with Gabriel and saw him alive with my own eyes,” Gordon revealed.

“I even shared a word of prayer at the hospital, only to be told half an hour later that he had given up the ghost.”

The loss has not only shattered the fighter but also left his mother in tears, urging her son to abandon the sport entirely.

A mother's plea and a manager’s dilemma

Speaking to Sporty FM, Mbunagu’s manager—popularly known as Osebor—disclosed that the young boxer’s mother is adamant about him retiring from boxing.

"Mbunagu’s mother told her son to quit boxing after Olanrewaju’s sad demise. She has been crying ever since the incident went viral," he recounted in Ga, later translated into English.

Jonathan Mbunagu has been traumatised by the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju. Photo credit: @maxtvgh/X.

Concerned about the psychological toll on his fighter, Osebor has enlisted respected figures to help Mbunagu process the traumatic event.

"I have given out experts to psyche Mbunagu else he might end up quitting boxing. And considering his potential in the sport, especially after his shot at a world title last year. I hope he overcomes the trauma"

However, the manager fears that leaving the sport at such a young age could prove challenging, as the fighter would have to rebuild his career in an entirely different field.

"Should he quit the sport, life might be tough for him. Because of his young age, he would have to look for a new trade, which might be difficult."

Awaiting clarity on Olanrewaju’s death

An autopsy was initiated on Wednesday, April 3, and findings are expected to shed light on the exact cause of Olanrewaju’s passing, per GBC Online.

Gabriel Olanrewaju had a fight record of 13 wins, eight defeats and two draws before his unfortunate death. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

The results, anticipated by midday, could provide some closure regarding the tragic events at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

A call for better boxer welfare

Beyond the personal tragedy, Osebor has urged authorities to prioritize boxer safety and medical care.

The unfortunate incident has reignited concerns about how well fighters are monitored and protected before, during, and after bouts.

According to CBS Sports, at least six other boxers have died from injuries they suffered in the ring since February 2024.

As the boxing community mourns the loss of Gabriel Olanrewaju, all eyes remain on Jonathan Mbunagu’s next move—whether he fights on or walks away from the sport forever.

Mother of late Nigerian boxer makes serious allegations

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has made serious allegations following her son's tragic passing during a bout in Accra, Ghana.

In a video circulating on social media, the grieving mother broke down in tears, claiming foul play in her son's untimely demise.

