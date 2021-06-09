- Ohemaa has wowed her teeming fans and followers with stunning photos of herself

- The pretty girlfriend of singer, Fameye, dazzled even without makeup

- Ohemaa is noted for sharing snippets of her life with her fans on social media

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has been spotted in new photos.

The pretty young lady who celebrated her birthday some months back took to social media to share more photos of her exceptionally beautiful self.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Bridget Agyeman Boateng famed as Ohemaa, she was seen standing in a house.

She was wearing a white and coffee-coloured attire while beaming with her usual smile.

After posting the first set of photos, Ohemaa went on to share the latest project of her boyfriend, Fameye, and captioned the entire post, "Praises to God"

In the second set of photos, the pretty mother of one was seen wearing a green shirt over a brown skirt and complemented her outfit with a pair of glasses at a point.

Many fans and followers of the pretty young lady took to the comment section to heap praises on her.

she_loves_stonebwoyb came in with the comment: "Beautiful Inlaw "

owusuaajoyce59 also wrote: "You are so beautiful dear"

There were many comments that prove Fameye's girlfriend is indeed loved by her friends and followers.

