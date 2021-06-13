Arnold Mensah Elavanyo has waded into the clash between Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah

He indicated that what happened was a result of a misunderstanding on the part of both parties

Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo took center stage on UTV's United Showbiz as they engaged in a war of words

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, award-winning dancehall star Shatta Wale and experienced entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo clashed on national television.

The duo were guests on the United Showbiz programme hosted by TV personality Nana Ama McBrown.

While expressing their opinions on the show, Shatta Wale and Arnold were caught up in a fiery exchange of words.

It's a longstanding misunderstanding - Arnold Mensah reacts to the Shatta Wale- Arnold Asamoah clash

Following their fracas, players in the entertainment industry have shared their thoughts on the matter.

YEN.com.gh spoke in an exclusive interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo of Zylofon FM and Vibes in 5.

This is what he had to say:

"What happened on United Showbiz last night was unfortunate but clearly exposes the lack of understanding when it comes to the roles and importance of the various facets or blocks of the industry. Every unit within the industry chain is important. And must be accorded the necessary attention and respect."

"On the show last night, Shatta Wale seemed to suggest that the media and its players haven't been helpful to his course. He thinks the media only focuses and magnifies his negatives. Truth is, a lot of artistes also share this opinion of Shatta Wale."

"They just haven't been able to say it as loud as he does or they are just scared of letting out their thoughts. They crave for respect from the media."

"Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on the other hand is saying if you want to be respected, first show us respect. If you want the media to be nice to you, first be nice to the media."

"Take control of your narrative. You can't continue to disrespect us and expect us to just gloss over it. You first have to come clean. Truth is, just as a lot of other musicians share in Shatta's opinion about the media."

"A lot of pundits also agree with Arnold. They just haven't been able to come out boldly to state it. So last night, Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo decided to sacrifice themselves to prove a point. Each trying to defend his position and fight for his unit. Shatta for musicians and Arnold for industry players."

"But in all this, the main problem is the inability of the players in the various units to understand how each unit contributes to the success of the other."

"Again, their inability to understand the interdependence nature of these units. We need all the units onboard and to properly function without any hitches."

"Artistes must respect producers and vice versa. Promoters, pundits, presenters, event organisers and producers must respect and understand the role of the artiste and vice versa."

"Until this is done, we will continue to witness the Shatta -Arnold situation every now and then."

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale clashed with showbiz pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo over the latter's choice of words.

The duo were hosts on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz programme which is aired on United Television (UTV).

What was going on as a normal discussion quickly escalated as Wale burst out after Arnold used the word "confused" while making his point.

