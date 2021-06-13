Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has clashed with showbiz pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo over the latter's choice of words.

The duo were hosts on Nana Ama McBrown's Uited Showbiz programme which is aired on United Television (UTV).

What was going on as a normal discussion quickly escalated as Wale burst out after Arnold used the word "confused" while making his point.

You've worked for 30 years yet don't own a house - Wale clashes with Arnold Asamoah on live TV

This got the dancehall artiste worked up and said he was not going to allow the entertainment pundit to describe him with such words.

Arnold who tried to explain his choice of words indicated that "confused" in the context in which he was speaking was not a bad word but the Ayoo hitmaker was having none of that.

Shatta Wale, while rebutting Arnold's response, indicated that he knew Arnold very well and that for the past 30 years of his working life, he still has not bee able to own a house.

"Forget house", Arnold was heard saying when Shatta Wale tried to rubbish his illustrious working life.

Meanwhile, the dancehall star Shatta Wale did the unthinkable on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday when he decided to splash the cash on the show's host.

While speaking highly of the musician, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that she was expecting to be blessed the Ayoo hitmaker.

Shatta Wale, who appeared flattered by McBrown's words said the actress was making him feel like spreading dollars on her.

