Actress Sheena Gakpe celebrated her famous figure in a new video in which she danced in the gym

The movie and social media personality exhibited moves as she jammed to a vibey tune in the eye-catching clip

Fans who reached out in the comments area after watching her video gushed over her charming moves

Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe showed off her fit figure as she worked out in the gym in an eye-catching video that has turned heads on social media.

She rocked a sportswear confidently and with a bright smile as she showed off her famous figure. The actress wore a loose top over fitting shorts, which firmly grabbed her behind, and paired the look with colourful trainers.

Sheena Gakpe shows off her figure at the gym. Photo credit: Sheenagakpe.

Sheena Gakpe has been frequently spotted at the gym and owned every moment. In the new video, she showcased her smooth legs and thighs while jamming to a tune in the fitting shorts, exuding confidence.

The entertainer showed off her curvy behind to her audience as she turned her back to the camera.

''Good to be back in the gym, and oh, if you see me happy, just leave me alone. I deserve it,'' she captioned the footage.

Watch the video below:

Fans swoon over the footage of Sheena Gakpe

Many complimented her looks in the comments of her post. See some below.

GUS wrote:

Beauty, dynamic, and happy, charming combinations.

User4041748073697 gushed:

Beautiful woman.

Konanjeanyves said:

I love you .

Jay commented:

How do you improve perfection?

Kevin Stewart posted:

Beautiful smile .

Coolguy Silver reacted:

She looks just like @Princess.

Jayhuncho commented:

Your beauty is 1 of 1.

Harvey Wallbanga said:

Nice sneakers.

Antonny421 commented:

God bless you.

Yayousyayakone posted:

I sent you an invitation on TikTok tok .

Lambert Berthe.973 posted:

Hello, beautiful queen. You are very nice. Love to see you. I love you

Solomon asked:

Is that yansh for you alone?

Iniwilliams591 said:

Beautifully made❤100❤for❤you.

Sheena Gakpe shakes super heavy hips as she dances in TikTok video

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that plus-size Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe celebrated her curvy figure by sharing videos of herself dancing in various form-fitting ensembles on TikTok.

Sheena Gakpe, known on the platform as call_me_sheena, loves dancing, albeit not a professional performer.

The actress appeared to feel herself in recent videos as she showed her stunning figure. In one of the clips, she looked simple but confident and radiant as she displayed her dance motions.

